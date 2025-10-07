South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka penned a sweet note to her husband on their wedding anniversary

Mzansi flooded the legendary star's Instagram with loving messages, wishing them everlasting love

The couple enjoys a rather private life, with the singer speaking about their love on a few occasions

Singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka has celebrated 36 years of marriage. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Jemal Countess

South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka is head over heels in love with her husband of 36 years.

The singer and her husband, Dr Mandlalele Mhinga, have been married for almost four decades. And their love keeps inspiring many people.

Yvonne and Mhinga mark anniversary

The Umqombhothi singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, to celebrate her marriage to Mhinga. She gushed over him, saying he is an amazing father and friend.

"36 years ago on this day, we said YES, we do. Thank you for being a good friend and father to our children. Siguga Sonke (We are all growing old.) God is good. And he is our Rock."

The couple has welcomed four children together since tying the knot in 1989. Yvonne and Mhinga keep their private life very discreet. However, the singer did at some point speak about their love, saying he keeps her youthful.

Mzansi hails them couple goals

Reacting to Yvonne's post, this is what some people had to say:

gail_mabalane exclaimed:

"Goals!!! Happy Anniversary, Ma. Keep Inspiring!"

nhlanhla_mafu wished:

"Happy anniversary ma, may our good God continue to bless and protect you always. So inspiring."

sophiendaba_ gushed:

"Happy Anniversary Big Sis😍❤️ Blessings upon Blessings.

cap____point asked:

"So this is a DJ, you said you're in love? I am in love love love am in love, with a DJ."

motlowane revealed:

"Dr Mhinga healed my broken nose in 2012 after I was attacked by thugs and they broke my nose.What a humble gentleman,thank you sir🙏🏽🙏🏽 thank you mama Yvonne may the good Lord bless your family always and happy anniversary."

nonnymash stated:

"This is liberating and encouraging 😍❤️. You must have a session with us young Makotis to guide us yazi. 😍Alilililililililili kwakuhle kwethuuuuuu."

positiveg exclaimed:

"My fam! May the Almighty continue to bless you with cherished memories."

masegoseemela_ replied:

"A love story so beautiful… Happy Birthday, Mama. Love and blessings."

mingzboi stated:

"Happy Anniversary, my people. Love you strong. Here's to many more."

desiree_chauke prayed:

"Happy anniversary. Siyanithanda. Unkulunkulu a hleze abusisa umendo wenu. Hoyohoyo 🌷."

nxumalo_connie gushed:

"Happy Anniversary to you, Princess of Arica, and your hubby. May God continue to bless your beautiful Marriage."

How Yvonne celebrated birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Yvonne Chaka Chaka had turned 60 and marked the milestone in a meaningful way. She teamed up with Shoprite Sixty60 and distributed groceries to the underprivileged families in Soweto.

Netizens praised the legendary South African musician and Shoprite for remembering the needy in Soweto.

“I wanted to honour the people and the place that shaped me by giving back, and it is very fitting to do so in partnership with a brand like Shoprite. They’ve been a part of our community since Soweto’s first mall opened in my neighbourhood of Dobsonville three decades ago,” said Chaka Chaka.

