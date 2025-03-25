Yvonne Chaka Chaka recently turned 60 and marked the milestone in a meaningful way

She teamed up with Shoprite Sixty60 and distributed groceries to the underprivileged families in Soweto

Netizens praised the legendary South African musician and Shoprite for remembering the needy in Soweto

Yvonne Chaka Chaka partnered with Shoprite and distributed groceries in Soweto. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Renowned music icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka made her 60th birthday celebrations memorable after she teamed up with retail giant Shoprite Sixty60 to give back to her community in Soweto.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Shoprite donate to 100 families

Yvonne Chaka Chaka shared with TshisaLive how Soweto shaped her to become the legendary musician she is today. She emphasised that it was only fitting for her to partner with Shoprite because the retail giant has been a part of Soweto for 30 years.

“I wanted to honour the people and the place that shaped me by giving back, and it is very fitting to do so in partnership with a brand like Shoprite. They’ve been a part of our community since Soweto’s first mall opened in my neighbourhood of Dobsonville three decades ago,” said Chaka Chaka.

With the assistance of community leaders, the Soweto-born artist managed to deliver groceries to 100 underprivileged families.

Taking to Instagram, Shoprite celebrated partnering with Yvonne Chaka Chaka. The retail giant shared a reel with the caption:

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone as Mam’ Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrates her 60th birthday in Soweto! 🎶❤️ Delivering free groceries to a 100 families.”

Fans react to Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Shoprite's initiative

In the comments section, netizens applauded the I’m In Love With A DJ singer and Shoprite for giving back to the needy. Chaka Chaka’s fans and peers in the entertainment industry also flooded the comments with birthday messages.

Here are some of the comments:

Rulerofself said:

“Generosity has always been your growth strategy. Giving and sharing is all we know. ❤️❤️❤️”

courtney_hitch replied:

“Mam’ Yvonne, you represent so much grace and humility ❤️ Happy birthday.”

Juanvisser responded:

Happy Birthday to the legendary Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Well done, Shoprite! 🔥🙌👏”

missmimi307 gushed:

“Look at this😍 So freaking amazing. And here that other retailer is still forcing things with an irrelevant rapper lol.”

core.exe_ accused:

“Literally a copy and paste of checkers.”

