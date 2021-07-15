Yvonne Chaka Chaka Unwittingly Leaves Mzansi in Stitches After Strange Claim

Veteran music legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka found herself the butt of a private joke among the younger generation on social media recently

After the singer claimed that she was requested to make a song to diffuse the tensions in the country, many couldn't help but laugh at her

The general consensus seemed to be that a song from her was the last thing the country needed to recover from the horrific protests and looting

Yvonne Chaka Chaka unwittingly left the nation laughing after speaking in an interview with Newzroom Afrika recently. The veteran singer claimed that an agency approached her to record a song with Chicco Twala to help encourage the country during this trying time.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she was requested to make a song to cheer Mzansi. Image: @yvonne_chakachaka

Source: Instagram

Her innocent comment left many howling as in recent years, her vocal ability has been questioned.

Twitter user @neriahlakotsa said:

“Yvonne Chaka Chaka says she has been asked by one agency to make a song together with Chicco Twala to calm the people during these unrests and turmoil in the country.”

Check out some of the reactions to the statement:

@mmabodu1 said:

“Who listen to her songs or that of Chicco, like seriously? Even those who qualifies for vaccine don't listen to her.”

@bigdaddyza said:

“Respectfully, that's the last thing we need.”

@zandilel said:

“Mxm she's not even that much of a good singer.”

@mdlamini said:

“One problem at the time please.”

The icon was recently dragged after she shared some views that differed to the masses.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka dragged for views on Covid-19

Briefly News reported that legendary Mzansi singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been dragged on social media for her views on the Covid-19 vaccine. The songstress took to Twitter on 18 January and asked why there's still no vaccine for malaria and HIV.

The Umqombothi hitmaker questioned why it only took a few months for scientists to develop a vaccine for coronavirus while other deadly diseases such as HIV and malaria have been around for way longer than Covid-19.

"Vaccine, vaccine. We still don’t have one for malaria none for HIV but in few months we have one for Covid, can someone tell me how possible is this? @WHO @EU_Partnerships @UN @NEPAD_Agency @PresidencyZA @Davos @unwomenafrica."

The musician's tweet rubbed many of her followers the wrong way. Most of them dragged her for her opinion on the vaccine while others agreed with her.

Source: Briefly.co.za