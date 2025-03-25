South Africans were stunned to see Shonda Rhimes’ new Netflix series including some Mzansi flavour

The queen of storytelling wowed many when she let her pen explore new heights as she brought an interesting drama to life

Social media users tried to unpack the series in a thread of 358 comments of a now-viral video

South African Netflix fans were amazed after spotting a South African name on Shonda Rhimes’ new series.

South Africans were wowed after Shonda Rhimes represented them in her new American series. Image: @Maca and Naca

Source: Getty Images

Rhimes explored a different world when she brought her vision to life and partnered up with one of the world’s biggest entertainment platforms.

SA wowed by American Netflix series

Shonda Rhimes has amazed South Africans after she included a Mzansi name in her new twisted murder mystery on Netflix. The Residence is an entertaining American show led by Uzo Aduba, the excellent detective who passed a note with the South African name Vusi Nhlapho on it.

One chap, Clayton was amazed after seeing the Mzansi name and ran to TikTok to find out if anybody else saw it:

“Guys, what is Vusi Nhlapho doing in America? I’m watching this new Shonda Rhimes show on Netflix and look here, Vusi Nhlapho. Unless I’m mistaken, that is a South African name. What is Vusi Nhlapho doing in America?”

The show has received great reviews so far, with fans begging for a second season. Shonda Rhimes is known for her brilliant storytelling and inclusivity in her productions, making her standout amongst her peers.

Adding a South African name to this huge production and casting a female black lead just proved her dedication to disrupting the norm and her revolutionary spirit in her celebrated craft in Hollywood.

The gent was amazed and captioned his well-performing clip:

“Ariana, what are you doing there? Am I bugging? There’s no context.”

South Africans linked the name to Mzansi’s famous housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapho and assumed it was her son.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by new Netflix show

Social media users tried to unpack the show and decided who Vusi Nhlapho was:

Shonda Rhimes' new murder mystery added a bit of SA flavour. Image: @Tatiana Meteleva

Source: Getty Images

@South African commented:

“It’s Mbali Nhlapo’s son.”

@Theusiba explained:

“There's probably a South African in production making sure we are featured.”

@Kayla James hilariously said:

“They want to frame us.”

@The_real_Thabi🇿🇦 added:

“l saw UBUNTU restaurant while watching a Korean drama, l had to rewind more than 5 times just to make sure.”

@lyndhalebea highlighted:

“They better not pin that murder on our boy.”

@Nompumelelo commented:

“I'm just happy they spelt Nhlapho correctly.”

@Don_Paper hilariously said:

“He is selling them cleaning material.”

