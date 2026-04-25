Learnmore Jonasi shared an update on his GoFundMe campaign for his multi-million-rand lawsuit against composer Lebo M

The comedian revealed that he has a "fighting chance" in his case after surpassing his initial donations target through thousands of generous donations

He sent a heartfelt thank you to his supporters for helping him gather the funds for the case and encouraging him

Learnmore Jonasi increased his donation target for his lawsuit against Lebo M. Images: learnmore_jonasi, thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi is officially heading into his legal battle with renewed confidence after sharing a major update on his multi-million-rand lawsuit against legendary composer Lebo M.

The viral sensation revealed that he now has a "fighting chance" in the high-stakes case, thanks to a massive wave of support that saw his GoFundMe campaign surpass its initial fundraising target.

Overwhelmed by the thousands of generous contributions from supporters across the globe, Jonasi penned a heartfelt message of gratitude to his village, crediting their unwavering encouragement and financial backing for giving him the resources needed to stand his ground in court.

"Hey everybody, I just want to say thank you so much to everyone who donated to my GoFundMe. I am truly grateful for all your support and kindness. Because of you, I now have a fighting chance with this lawsuit. Your help means more to me than words can explain, and I really appreciate every single one of you."

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Initially set at $20,000 (R330,000), the comedian, real name Learnmore Mwanyenyeka, received an outpouring of support from good Samaritans, who helped him surpass the target and is now sitting at over $27,000 (R446,000). This has encouraged him to adjust the target to $30,000 (R496,000) as he prepares to meet Lebo M in court.

As donations continue to pour in daily, Jonasi is feeling more confident than ever to take on the composer in the dock.

Supporters donated over $27,000 to help Learnmore Jonasi in his lawsuit against Lebo M. Image: Screenshot

Source: Original

What happened between Learnmore Jonasi and Lebo M?

Learnmore is embroiled in a $27 million (R444 million) lawsuit brought on by The Lion King composer after the funnyman made a comedic translation of the opening lines of The Circle of Life, "Nants ingonyama bagithi baba," which Lebo M wrote and produced.

During a podcast interview on One54 Africa Podcast, Jonasi claimed the lyrics translated to "Look, there is a lion. Oh my God,” which, according to Lebo M, is a damaging misrepresentation.

Lebo M took the legal route after private talks failed, filing a massive lawsuit that stunned the industry. The legendary composer claims Jonasi’s comedic translation wasn't just a joke, but a serious insult to his work and cultural legacy.

Thanks to his supporters, Jonasi won't be fighting the R444 million battle alone. With over R446,000 already raised, the comedian is ready to defend his craft in court, backed by thousands of fans who believe comedy shouldn't come with such a heavy price tag.

Julius Malema wants Musa Khawula punished

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Julius Malema's request to the court after Musa Khawula defied his court order.

This comes after the controversial blogger made allegations about Malema's marriage, and it's clear that the EFF leader wants Khawula to pay one way or another.

Source: Briefly News