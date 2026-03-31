Lebo M vs Learnmore Jonasi: Zim Comedian Shares How Much He Raised in 2 Days
- Learnmore Jonasi recently unveiled how much he was able to raise in just two days through his crowdfunding campaign
- As his legal battle with Lebo M heats up, the Zimbabwean comedian's supporters gathered thousands in donations to cover his legal costs
- Thousands of his supporters flooded his social media page to celebrate the victory with him as he readies his case
Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi recently turned his legal nightmare into a viral victory, revealing the success of his emergency crowdfunding campaign.
In just two days, the stand-up star successfully raised over $24,000 (approximately R410,000) to fuel his defence against a massive $27 million (over R410 million) lawsuit filed by Lebo M.
The legal firestorm erupted after Jonasi’s comedic translation of the iconic Lion King opening chant went viral, leading the Grammy-winning composer to sue for defamation and "cultural misrepresentation."
Taking to his social media pages on 30 March 2026, Jonasi posted a heartfelt thank you to his supporters and "tribe" for rallying behind him during the challenging battle.
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"I want to thank every one of you for coming through and supporting me and showing me that I'm not alone."
Referring to his legal battle with Lebo M as "stupid," the comedian said he didn't understand how his joke came to be blown out of proportion, emphasising that he didn't know what he was going to do if it weren't for the generosity of his "Jonasi tribe."
Learnmore said the success of his fundraiser and the thousands of people behind him have motivated him to work even harder.
"This is motivation for me to create more jokes. I'm ready to work, let's do it!"
As Jonasi prepares for the high-stakes showdown, his global fanbase has made its stance clear, flooding his comments with support and ensuring the comedian has the financial muscle to fight back.
Watch Learnmore Jonasi's video below.
What you need to know about Learnmore Jonasi and Lebo M
- During an interview on the One54 Africa podcast, Learnmore Jonasi joked that the lyrics for the iconic Lion King opening, "Nants' ingonyama bagithi baba," translated to "Look, there’s a lion. Oh my God,"
- In retaliation, Lebo M, the composer of the song, sued the comedian for $27 million, alleging reputational damage
- Jonasi later launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist in paying for his legal fees
- In an attempt to settle the case out of court, Lebo M's team reached out to the comedian to address the matter privately
- However, the case resumed days later after Jonasi allegedly ignored the peace talks
Lebo M accuses former lover of fleeing with luxury gifts
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details surrounding Lebo M's high-profile love life, where it was revealed that the legendary composer was demanding his luxury gifts back from his former fiancée.
This, after the couple called it quits, with the American woman allegedly fleeing with the multi-million rand presents from her ex.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za