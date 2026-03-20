The feud between Lebo M and Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi has reached a fever pitch and involved their fan bases

Following the men's exchange over The Lion King , the funnyman's supporters came to his defence, roasting Lebo M and questioning his credibility

This comes after Jonasi refused to apologise for misinterpreting the lyrics to one of the film's most iconic songs, leading to a digital standoff and a war of words between him and the legendary composer

Learnmore Jonasi's supporters roasted Lebo M and questioned his credibility amid their heated standoff. Images: learnmore_jonasi, thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Social media turned into a battlefield after the legendary Lebo M and Zimbabwean comedic sensation Learnmore Jonasi found themselves locked in a fierce Lion King standoff that has officially divided the internet.

What began as a dispute over the lyrics of the iconic Circle of Life has exploded into a full-scale war, with Jonasi’s loyal fanbase charging to his defence and launching a relentless roasting of the Grammy-winning composer.

This comes after the comedian posted a video addressing the backlash from his apparent feud with Lebo M, stemming from Jonasi's comedic translation of the song's lyrics, which the composer felt was extremely disrespectful.

In his video, which was posted across several platforms on 14 March 2026, the comedian said he was previously open to meeting and collaborating with Lebo M to correct the mistake, but after the composer allegedly insulted him, Jonasi completely changed his mind.

Reacting to the growing tension, the comedian's fans wasted no time in flooding the comment section, questioning Lebo M's credibility, with some claiming they had no idea who he was until the tense back-and-forth erupted.

KinderSports Play asked:

"Who is Lebo M? Is he the lion?"

Fred M'zuva wrote:

"He owes you. We didn't even know who the composer is and whom that guy is. You made him known."

Murari Hwingwiri said:

"Who is Lebo M? He should be thanking you for making him popular. Otherwise, I'm hearing him for the first time today."

Yeu Tete VaFai added:

"We didn't even know his name until you talked about the song. You made him famous."

Watch Learnmore Jonasi's video below.

What happened between Lebo M and Learnmore Jonasi?

The feud began on 25 February, when Jonasi appeared on the One54 Africa podcast and delivered a comedic "translation" of the iconic Lion King opening, "Nants' ingonyama bagithi baba."

He jokingly reduced the sacred Zulu chant to a simple, "Look, there’s a lion. Oh my God," a move that did not sit well with the song’s composer, Lebo M.

The Grammy-winning composer immediately fired back on social media, clarifying that the lyrics are actually a royal praise meaning, "All hail the King. Bow in the presence of the royal family."

He went on to label the Zimbabwean comedian as "arrogant" and a "wannabe," and accused him of belittling African culture. But he didn't end there.

Lebo M is reportedly planning to sue Learnmore Jonasi. Images: learnmore_jonasi, thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

In an attempt to protect his legacy, Lebo M reportedly filed a $20 million (R340 million) lawsuit against Jonasi, claiming that his translation damages his professional reputation, and feared the misinformation would damage his relationship with Disney.

The award-winning composer allegedly accused Jonasi of using the controversy to promote his tour.

Capitalising on the viral drama, the comedian took to social media to promote a new line of "It’s a Lion" t-shirts, seemingly doubling down on his stance not to back down even after being confronted by the true meaning behind the lyrics.

As tensions rise on social media, it's clear that both men have no intentions of backing down, leaving the internet split between those protecting a cultural legacy and those defending the right to a joke.

Lebo M reportedly finds love

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions Lebo M allegedly finding love months after his high-profile divorce.

The jokes flew, with online users slamming the composer's relentless pursuit of love.

Source: Briefly News