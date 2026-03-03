A Zimbabwean comedian by the name of Learnmore Jonasi explained the real meaning of the Lion King song, according to his analysis

The comedian was a guest on One54, a YouTube platform which aims to unite all 54 countries in Africa

Social media users responded to the comedian's take on the famous song composed by Lebo M

A Zimbabwean comedian explained the meaning of the 'Lion King' song to Americans and left them chuckling. Image: Learnmore_jonasi

If you ever wondered what Lebo M's Nants' Ingonyama song means, then this Zimbabwean comedian might just surprise you.

Learnmore Jonasi was a guest on One54, a new YouTube podcast by Akbar and Godfrey, where he spoke about a host of things, including the true meaning of The Lion King soundtrack.

Zim comedian has peeps chuckling with Lion King translation

In a clip shared by The Shaderoom, Learnmore Jonasi explains to the hosts what Circle of Life/Nants' Ingonyama translates to in English. The song, performed by Brown Lindiwe Mkhize and composed by Lebo M, introduces the Lion to the Kingdom.

The show, One54, focuses solely on the untold stories of African entertainers, athletes and business leaders. They operate under the banner, "One54 - Celebrating Africa’s 54 Countries, One Story At A Time."

In the video, Jonasi claims that the song basically means, "Look, there's a lion. Oh, my God!" In disbelief, the hosts laughed, and one of them asked, "That's it?" Many people argued that they assumed the meaning was way deeper than that.

Below are some of the reactions:

drreign corrected:

"Yup, Hollywood just used to get random African actors. You’d have one actor from South Africa speaking Zulu and another actor from Kenya replying in Swahili. The directors are like it all sounds the same and run with it. Africa is not a country."

heyytayy__ laughed:

“Look there’s a lion” I’m hollering. That’s why English will always be the easiest language cause how did all of that say only that?"

robj_sge argued:

"Google says it’s “Here comes a lion, father". "Oh yes, it's a lion".

yungsequel_ stated:

"Hey, at least they allowed us to all believe it was something powerful, meanwhile, they were definitely laughing at us."

cheryllinlouw stated:

"We Africans just make everything sound spiritual because we are spiritually connected to the earth and God, so I understand if you got goosebumps at the beginning of The Lion King."

Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi translated the ‘Lion King’ song to the Americans. Image: Lovermore_jonasi/Instagram, Michael Derrer Fuchs/Getty Images

Lion King fans pay tribute to Imani Smith

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Imani Dia Smith, who played the role of Nala in The Lion King, has passed away.

Fans of the Broadway actress and singer took to social media this weekend to pay tribute to the 26-year-old. Smith's baby daddy and boyfriend have reportedly been charged with her murder. Entertainment news channel MixTapez shared on its X account on Christmas Day that Smith played the role of Nala.

"The Lion King child actress Imani Dia Smith, who played Young Nala, dies at 26. Her boyfriend is charged with murder," said the channel.

