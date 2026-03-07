A content creator shared a video of the Burger King CEO eating a Whopper that quickly went viral

Tom Curtis, Burger King's president, took a proper bite of a Whopper in what many saw as a direct dig at McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski

People in the comments loved the confidence Curtis showed and praised him, while some still had doubts

A content creator on the left and Tom Curtis, Burger King CEO on the right. Images: @darealblaquefoggaa

Content creator @darealblaquefoggaa posted a video on 5 March 2026 that had people talking. The clip showed Burger King president Tom Curtis standing in a kitchen wearing an apron, holding a Whopper. He took a large, confident bite, chewed, and then turned to a woman nearby who asked:

"Not bad, right?"

He raised one finger, nodded, and said:

"Only one thing missing. A napkin."

That was all he needed to say as the woman laughed. He clearly praised the burger's taste but implied that the sauce was a bit much as his face got messed.

Why the Burger King CEO video went viral

The video was a dig at McDonald's after their CEO, Chris Kempczinski, posted a video tasting the chain's new Big Arch burger. Instead of calling it a burger, he called it "the product." He then took what can only be described as the tiniest, most uncertain bite anyone had ever seen. People online found it hilarious and could not stop talking about it.

Burger King clearly saw the gap. Curtis's video felt like a direct response, and the internet picked up on it immediately. One CEO looked genuinely happy to be eating his own food. The other looked like someone had put something strange in front of him and asked him to be polite about it.

Watch the TikTok video below:

People scrutinise Burger King CEO's burger video

Netizens shared their thoughts on how the CDEO ate the burger on TikToker @darealblaquefoggaa's clip. Some said he loved it, while others said the opposite:

@Aiden said:

"Better than the McDonald's CEO response."

@Shōya added:

"In Jamaica this is a staple 😭😂😂"

@Maafirimane shared:

"I love Burger King, it really reminds me of childhood. It still tastes the same."

@Arya asked:

"Who's here after the McDonald's CEO?"

@hi!!!! >_< pointed out:

"He actually looks proud of his creation compared to McDonald's."

@Matt joked:

"Burger King CEO bitemaxxing whilst McDonald's sub 5 bite getting petamogged by a true bite 💔"

@12345678 said:

"I want an apron like that."

@Funny Videos added:

"The way he's holding it is enough for me to order one."

@Wildly Unpopular noted:

"She asked, 'Not bad, right?' This was his first bite ever."

@Darren_T said:

"That's how you eat a burger."

