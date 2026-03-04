Sherie de Wet launched Palesa Pads after witnessing the struggles many girls face when trying to access menstrual products

Her environmentally friendly pads aim to tackle period poverty while offering a sustainable solution for women

Recent research raised concerns after hormone-disrupting chemicals were reportedly detected in some sanitary products

Briefly News spoke to Sherie de Wet about her brand, menstrual product safety, and transparency in the industry

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ending period poverty: CEO of Palesa Pads raise awareness

Source: Original

The conversation around menstrual health in South Africa is in the spotlight, and there is growing concern among women who rely on sanitary pads every month.

The founder and CEO of Palesa Pads opened up to Briefly News about her brand and why safer product alternatives should be part of the national conversation.

De Wet’s work in menstrual health advocacy began with a troubling observation. She noticed how many girls were missing school because they did not have access to reliable menstrual products.

“It wasn’t just about pads, it was about dignity, confidence and equal access to education.”

Short-term solutions provided by many organisations relied heavily on donations, and these programmes failed to create a long-term solution for the girls they aimed to help.

“When I realised, I knew we needed something that could last longer and restore dignity over time.”

Creation of reusable menstrual products and benefits

Her vision led to the creation of Palesa Pads, a reusable menstrual product designed to give women and girls a sustainable alternative.

Unlike many mainstream products designed for single-use, Palesa Pads focuses on durability. De Wet intentionally chose reusable cloth pads, and they contain no synthetic fragrances, plastics or chemical treatments.

“All materials are sourced from reputable textile suppliers and are commonly used in everyday clothing. A quality reusable pad can last for years. For a girl or woman without a consistent income, that matters deeply because it reduces the stress of monthly purchases.”

Each pad can be washed up to 200 times, reducing the need for disposables that often end up in landfills.

Research shows that the average woman may dispose of around 9,000 single-use menstrual products over a lifetime. De Wet emphasised how bad that is for the environment, because that waste can take 500 years to decompose.

A bucket hamper of Palesa Pads products. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

University of Free State's research on sanitary products

The University of the Free State (UFS) revealed that some sanitary pads sold in South Africa contain chemicals that cause hormone disruption. The research, published on 9 February 2026 and publicly released on 16 February, was conducted by scientists including Prof Deon Visser, Dr Gabre Kemp, Prof Elizabeth Erasmus, Prof Marietjie Schutte-Smith, and researcher Janine Blignaut.

The team's analysis found substances such as phthalates, parabens, and bisphenols. The endocrine-disrupting chemicals are linked to health risks such as reproductive problems, hormone-related cancers, early puberty, and other hormonal imbalances. Addressing the shocking news, De Wet said:

“My honest reaction was concern, but not surprised. The lack of transparency in the menstrual product industry has been an issue for years. When ingredient disclosure is not mandatory, the risk of harmful substances entering products becomes far more likely.”

She highlighted that many consumers assume menstrual products are subject to strict regulation and testing, but this lack of clarity leaves consumers unable to make fully informed choices.

The businesswoman said she wants to see more accountability in the industry because women deserve to know exactly what they are using.

“This isn’t about creating fear. It’s about transparency and ensuring products designed for repeated use meet the highest safety standards.”

According to De Wet, the controversy has already begun changing how consumers think about menstrual health.

“Once trust is shaken, people start asking better questions.”

Palesa Pads products are available online and through partnerships with NGOs and corporate sponsors that distribute the reusable pads to schools and communities in need across South Africa.

Sanitary hygiene products for women's menstrual period cycle. Image: Manassanant Pamia

Source: Getty Images

Other stories about sanitary pad health concerns in SA

Source: Briefly News