A retail professional marked 15 years in the industry, reflecting on her journey from cashier to assistant manager and the lessons learned along the way

Her story highlighted the realities of retail, including long shifts, high-pressure sales periods and the responsibility of leading teams through daily challenges

She emphasised that leadership is about developing others, maintaining integrity and showing up consistently even when the work goes unnoticed

Kim's major career milestone sparked conversations about growth and patience in the workplace. Her journey showed that promotions often follow years of preparation, discipline and emotional intelligence. By sharing both the tough seasons and the proud milestones, she reminded netizens that sustainable success is built over time through resilience.

Kim Shellaine marked a major milestone on 1 March 2026 when she shared a heartfelt Facebook post reflecting on her 15-year journey in retail. She revealed how she started as a cashier at a major retail store and worked her way up through admin manager to assistant manager. Her post detailed what the journey taught her, how leadership shaped her, and why retail became more than just a job.

Career growth in retail often happens behind the scenes. Long shifts, high-pressure sales periods, stock management and team coordination are part of daily life. Moving from cashier to management requires consistency, strong communication and the ability to lead people through challenges.

Consistency drove long-term success

Kim spoke about the tough moments too. She mentioned difficult decisions, intense pressure and times when results did not come easily. Those experiences built resilience and perspective. She emphasised that leadership is about developing others, not doing everything alone.

Mzansi responded with admiration to Kim Shellaine's post. Many congratulated her for staying committed to one company for 15 years. Others said her journey inspired them to remain patient in their own careers. Retail leadership is not just about numbers. It is about motivating teams, handling conflict and maintaining standards even under pressure.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Deon Davids wrote:

“Good! Congrats, but when do we see the name tag? (Kim’s Chemist Owner/Director/CEO). Start your own company. If you work for a boss, you can’t leave a legacy behind. When you die, they’ll replace you with someone else and say she was a hard worker. Start your own company. It’s not easy, there’s lots of blood, sweat and tears. Doors will shut in your face. The government has resources for you. Why realise your boss’s dreams instead of your own? Some of us become stagnated because of benefits like a car allowance, housing subsidy, company loans or a salary. We settle for the benefits instead of getting out of our comfort zone and releasing our dreams.”

Cecelia Bedford wrote:

“I worked at Dis-Chem. You just need to apply yourself and you will climb the ladder. You don’t stay stagnant for years in one position. It’s all up to you.”

Mariah Chagaresango commented:

“So proud and happy for you and your resilience. Also proud of Dis-Chem for noticing and rewarding your hard work and diligence. Many people work at a company for decades without moving up an inch.”

Kevin Govender commented:

“Now that’s the proper way to the top, my dear. I wish you blessings in abundance. Remember to always help someone in need. The Lord looks at your heart.”

Logan Rossouw wrote:

“Couldn’t have said it better, my friend. Well done. Congratulations and keep striving for greatness as you climb that ladder of achievements.”

Alexandro Smit commented:

“Nobody talks about the loyalty and commitment it takes to go from the bottom to the top in a corporate company. Well done. All those stressful days paid off.”

Seja P Baloyi commented:

“‘Retail is not about sales and targets, it’s more about people and serving communities.’ That’s the part for me. When the world looks down on you and doesn’t appreciate the effort behind the scenes, we keep delivering for our communities.”

Lynette Baker Fredericks wrote:

“What an inspiring journey. Your dedication and perseverance are truly admirable.”

