Content creator Makhi Thee Swappa Queen became the talk of the town once again after showing off a luxury pair of accessories she recently purchased

The post showing the R15K worth of sunglasses was shared on Facebook, where the creator earns the high amounts that sustain her and her family's livelihood

Social media users were happy to see that Makhi was spoiling herself with her earnings, while others shared concerns about the high spending

Makhi showed off her February Meta salary spoils, sparking an online debate about high spending. Image: Makhi Thee Shwappa Queen

Source: Facebook

Mpumalanga self-proclaimed Meta baby, Makhi, left many viewers in awe of the change in her lifestyle after showing off a luxury brand addition to her sunglasses collection.

The post was shared on her Facebook by Makhi Thee Shwappa Queen on February 26 2026, where it went viral, attracting a flood of comments from viewers with mixed views.

Makhi’s post showed her trying on gorgeous designer sunglasses from the luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent (YSL). She also took a picture of the price, a staggering R15, 695.00. In her caption, Facebook user Makhi Thee Shwappa Queen revealed that the sunglasses were her month-end salary spoils, thanks to her salary from Meta, which she earns through her content.

Monetising your Meta content

Facebook provides many ways for content creators to earn money by sharing their work with their audience. People can generate an income through advertisements on their videos and reels, or by offering paid subscriptions and digital stars to their loyal followers. To qualify for these features, you must maintain an active presence, follow the platform’s safety rules, and meet specific follower targets to turn the digital community into a source of income. Source: Facebook

See the Facebook post below:

SA discusses Makhi’s high spending

The post went viral, gaining 62K views and 3.3K comments from social media users who complimented Makhi’s designer sunglasses, while others felt they were expensive. Many viewers pointed out that the content creator deserved to spoil herself, considering the amount of work she puts into her content. Some joked that with such expensive glasses, she should be able to see into the future. Others, however, were worried that the high spending would lead to an ‘I blew it’ case in real time.

The content creator's high spending became a topic of discussion online. Image: Makhi Thee Shwappa Queen

Source: Facebook

User @Ma Floza joked:

"I'm sure those glasses you can see into next year. Tell us how our things are on that side."

User @Tee Jay added:

"You deserve it, Makhi. That cement must be blinding you."

User @Noluthando Thando Zondo shared:

"They need insurance, Makhi, ngeke (never)."

User @Phumzile Phumzile Ngwenya commented:

"You are wearing my six months' grocery money. Umuhle (you look beautiful), and you deserve it."

User @Nelly Nkosi shared:

"Fry us makhi we are yours 😂."

User @Kagiso Kg said:

"Yes, girl, spoil yourself. You work hard for your money 👌."

