A KwaZulu-Natal petrol attendant showcased her radio presenting talent while on duty and received showers of praise from the online community

The video was posted on TikTok, showing the confident attendant juggling a few important topics while on a night shift duty

Social media users were in awe, with many advising her to pursue radio presenting and some linking her presenting style to those of big names in the industry

A talented petrol attendant was praised for showcasing her radio presenting talent. Image: @babytmphotholozi

A Shell Newcastle petrol attendant had social media users convinced that she was destined for the media industry after hearing how well she presented herself as a radio presenter.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @babytmphotholozi on 1 March 2026, where it went viral, gaining massive views and 2.3K comments from an impressed online community, who motivated her to approach a few radio stations.

While on a night shift, the petrol attendant began her video with a brief introduction of who she is, calling out her clan name and praising it. She went on to juggle a few topics, which included Human Rights Day this month, zero discrimination and International Women's Month.

Petrol attendant shows off her talent

Like a professional radio personality, TikTok user @babytmphotholozi effortlessly moved to motivate people not to give up on their plans or dreams they had when the year started, saying the third month of the year might be their biggest breakthrough. With an attitude and body language that resembles television presenters, the petrol attendant closed off by motivating others to put themselves first.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the talented petrol attendant

The clip gained massive popularity as social media users flooded the comment section with reactions to the petrol attendant's voice. Many viewers praised the woman, calling her talented and advised her to send her demo to her local radio station. Some said she sounded like a mix of media personality, Bonang Matheba, sports presenter Carol Tsabalala and radio show host Zola Mhlongo. One viewer advised her to start her own radio station at her Shell garage and assured her that she would soon get a large number of listeners.

Many viewers promised they would listen to her show if she were to make it to the radio. Image: Ninthgrid

User @MA'bcieDlams said:

"The voice deserves ukuba ku Metro FM."

User @DeborahTheBee advised:

"Start a Shell FM khona lapho (right there), advertise and encourage all the customers all day long, my dear. I gave you the idea."

User @Mathapelo Promise Maebela said:

"She sounds like Bonang, Zola Mhlongo and a bit of Carol Tshabalala🔥."

User @Nozz asked:

"Bonang Matheba, is that you?"

User @Delviaro shared:

"Lord, place her where she belongs. This is a brilliant call and talent 👌."

User @Skete advised:

"Sisi, kindly send a USB to all the radio stations; even co-hosting will be a good start. You've got the talent, no doubt about that, and all the best 👏❤️."

User @Miss Sayder commented:

"Waze wasimela sis siyi Newcastle 🥰🥰🙏syabonga (you're representing us well as Newcastle, thank you). We also wish you the best because you deserve better ❤️🤟."

