A popular Facebook content creator went viral after sharing a bizarre video of herself dancing while completely covered from head to toe in building material

The alarming stunt was reshared on X, where it sparked massive debate on how far content creators would go to earn a living

Social media users were stunned by the woman’s extreme act and warned the creator about the severe health risks associated with inhaling cement dust

A content creator's cement stunt sparked controversy online. Image: Makhi Thee Swappa Queen

Source: Facebook

A bizarre and potentially dangerous video of Makhi Thee Swappa Queen shocked social media, sparking a serious discussion about the lengths people go to for engagement.

The controversial clip, shared on X by @Bonny_Swarez, documented an extreme performance by Makhi Thee Swappa Queen, which garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users.

The video features the humorous content creator, who has over 2.3M followers on Facebook and is outside her home. She is completely covered in cement, which covers her body from head to toe, and she is having a good time.

The cement dance challenge

The clip shared by X user @Bonny_Swarez shows the content creator performing an energetic song and dance routine, loudly singing, “Zulu kea onyaka,” and energetically shaking her clothes and body in an attempt to release the cement dust. The dusty performance ended with her collapsing in laughter, showcasing a chaotic, high-effort attempt to generate viral content.

The woman was warned by social media users of the dangers of inhaling cement. Image: Makhi Thee Swappa Queen

Source: Facebook

SA discuss the content creator’s stunt

The clip went viral, attracting 701K views and hundreds of comments from social media users who were stunned by Makhi Thee Swappa Queen's cement content. The extreme nature of the stunt, however, immediately raised alarms with viewers focusing on the health risks of the stunt. Many viewers warned the creator that inhaling cement dust is very dangerous and could lead to serious health complications.

They cautioned her about the severe pressure to make content, especially when it involves risking her well-being. Some viewers argued that the stunt was proof that she was running out of ideas, even while acknowledging her high alleged earnings (some claimed earnings ranged from R100K to R180K). Others felt that the nature of content creation itself was embarrassing, noting that they would never subject themselves to such humiliation, regardless of the paycheck.

User @GivlaGee said:

"She doesn’t know what to do anymore, she's out of ideas."

User @DeeCover611 commented:

"I honestly don’t blame her. Making over R100k a month, I wouldn’t care too."

User @simphiweyinkoc_ shared:

"What's standing between me and the money I’d make there is pride and shame."

User @GeorgeBalekane commented:

"This is exactly why other people bag it, and others don’t. You have to learn that hustling is embarrassing, it belittles you, it makes you feel less. Until that one day, when everyone thinks it was easy to get there."

User @Mikey_Mahlangu added:

"This is completely getting out of hand, money over health? Dust bakwethu. Mokgalemeng (caution her), please."

User @MALI_K90 said:

"She bags R200K every month from Facebook."

User @FransSekonya shared:

"Cement is very dangerous for the lungs."

Watch the X video below:

