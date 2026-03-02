A South African mother shared her emotional journey of raising quintuplets alone, opening up about the financial and personal struggles she faced

There were months when basic needs were difficult to cover, forcing her to hustle through small businesses just to keep food on the table

Simple milestones, like being able to afford aftercare, once felt out of reach but now mark how far the family has come

Social media users flooded the comments with praise and encouragement, celebrating her strength and the bright future of her five children.

TikTok user @quintuplets.s.a shared a video on 28 February 2026, reflecting on her journey of raising quintuplets alone. She introduced her five children, Siyanda, Simo, Sbahle, Slindile and Sindisiwe, who are now in Grade 2. In the clip, she opened up about the struggles she faced as an unemployed single mother trying to provide for them.

There were months when she could afford crèche fees. Then there were months when she could not. During those times, she stayed home with them. She tried selling magwinya, ice pops and small items just to put food on the table. Every rand counted. Aftercare was something she once could not afford because food always came first.

From selling magwinya to stability

Now things look different; the quintuplets are older and thriving. User @quintuplets.s.a proudly takes them to aftercare, something that once felt impossible. The journey was hard, but she never gave up. Her story shows what determination and love can do, even in the toughest seasons.

Mzansi has grown to love the quints. The comment section w with praise for the mother’s strength. Many called her a superwoman. Others offered support and words of encouragement. Her story touched hearts and reminded people that perseverance can change a family’s future.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Ndabakhomo wrote:

“Matwim, ai 5? 😳”

Lee_Dire asked:

“How did you come up with 5 names at the same time?”

Lizzy Mutema wrote:

“Open a Facebook page and make content people will love, monetise it, and you will get a lot of money.”

Turn to Page 394 asked:

“I hope I'm not being forward, you don't have to answer me, but were the quintuplets conceived naturally or through IVF?”

Rere asked:

“Mommy, was this your first pregnancy? I am a new mom to twins, and it’s hard. I commend you, well done. 👏❤️”

HlayiDon wrote:

“Can I send you Dr Vigor stock for free? 🥰”

Bongi asked:

“When did they get this big? 😢🥰”

Sweet aura wrote:

“Imagine their graduation day. 🥰🥰 You’re going to celebrate 5 times. 💖 You will receive those ‘For Mama’ car number plates 5 times. 😍 You are blessed, Mommy.”

Let's wrote:

“I remember your story from a magazine, shame I’d cry. I am a mom of twins. I did it alone; it was hard.”

Stille Waters wrote:

“Mom, I take my hat off to you. I salute you for raising 5 such beautiful children. I don’t know if I would have been able to. ❤️💪”

Zandile wrote:

“I didn’t get them. I’m so angry. I wanted twins, triplets, or this one, but nothing.”

Khosizwane wrote:

“How I wish to meet other mothers who have twins because I also have triplets. Sikesikhulumeni yoo, we are the strongest ever, shame. 🌹♥️”

Zet wrote:

“We need a reality show for your family. It would really make you money, and we would enjoy it.”

