Inno Morolong has announced that she underwent a smile makeover in Turkey, after spending 10 days in the city

The former Diamonds and Dolls star revealed that she dropped R200,000 for the new teeth after years of struggles with Dental Fluorosis

Morolong spoke in detail about why she decided to undergo the cosmetic makeover, explaining how the condition affected her

Inno Morolong has purchased a new set of teeth for R200K.

Former Diamonds And Dolls star Inno Morolong has upgraded her smile! The reality TV alum revealed recently that she spent R200,000 after spending 10 days at a clinic in Turkey.

Inno Morolong gets new teeth

Taking to social media, Morolong said she used the services of Lei Clinic, where she spent a fortune on her new teeth.

She got real about her personal struggles with Dental Fluorosis, saying trends did not influence the cosmetic makeover.

“Your smile is one of the first things people notice about you. For a long time, I felt the need to hide mine. This journey was not just about aesthetics; it was about healing, self-love, and stepping fully into my confidence.”

“I tried everything to whiten my teeth, home remedies, toothpastes, teeth bleaches, you name it. It was when I received a consultation from Lei Clinic in Turkey that I learned my teeth may never be white due to the condition. But I didn’t give up, and took the advice to get veneers.”

Morolong stated that this helped boost her self-esteem so she can help other women feel confident. She felt as though it was her duty as someone who is in the public eye to get this surgery done.

“This was not just about vanity, but I didn’t even know this condition existed. It was about improving my self-esteem and helping other women relate and make informed decisions about their smiles.”

“As women, especially in the public eye, we are often expected to appear perfect. But perfection starts from within. Fixing my smile was part of reclaiming my power,” she said in closing, reminding women to take back their power and seek professional help.

There has been a growing trend of female celebrities getting work done on themselves, especially veneers. The likes of Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe Dambuza never revealed the real reason for getting these done.

DJ Dolly Ditebogo gets new jugs

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Dolly Ditebogo shared her journey of undergoing bust reduction surgery to alleviate chronic back and neck pain caused by her large chest area. The procedure, performed in Türkiye, was not for cosmetic reasons but to improve her comfort and ability to find fitting clothes.

She posted before-and-after images on Instagram, expressing happiness with the results and humorously reflecting on her previous struggles.

"They were so heavy and very uncomfortable," she said. "I can’t wait for my new babies to heal, and I’ll show you guys my results @the_clinique." She later joked, "I wish you could have seen my old babies without a bra. They were literally next to my belly button."

