Inno Morolong Buys New Teeth for R200K, Spends 10 Days in Turkey for a Smile Makeover
- Inno Morolong has announced that she underwent a smile makeover in Turkey, after spending 10 days in the city
- The former Diamonds and Dolls star revealed that she dropped R200,000 for the new teeth after years of struggles with Dental Fluorosis
- Morolong spoke in detail about why she decided to undergo the cosmetic makeover, explaining how the condition affected her
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Former Diamonds And Dolls star Inno Morolong has upgraded her smile! The reality TV alum revealed recently that she spent R200,000 after spending 10 days at a clinic in Turkey.
Inno Morolong gets new teeth
Taking to social media, Morolong said she used the services of Lei Clinic, where she spent a fortune on her new teeth.
She got real about her personal struggles with Dental Fluorosis, saying trends did not influence the cosmetic makeover.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
“Your smile is one of the first things people notice about you. For a long time, I felt the need to hide mine. This journey was not just about aesthetics; it was about healing, self-love, and stepping fully into my confidence.”
“I tried everything to whiten my teeth, home remedies, toothpastes, teeth bleaches, you name it. It was when I received a consultation from Lei Clinic in Turkey that I learned my teeth may never be white due to the condition. But I didn’t give up, and took the advice to get veneers.”
Morolong stated that this helped boost her self-esteem so she can help other women feel confident. She felt as though it was her duty as someone who is in the public eye to get this surgery done.
“This was not just about vanity, but I didn’t even know this condition existed. It was about improving my self-esteem and helping other women relate and make informed decisions about their smiles.”
“As women, especially in the public eye, we are often expected to appear perfect. But perfection starts from within. Fixing my smile was part of reclaiming my power,” she said in closing, reminding women to take back their power and seek professional help.
There has been a growing trend of female celebrities getting work done on themselves, especially veneers. The likes of Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe Dambuza never revealed the real reason for getting these done.
DJ Dolly Ditebogo gets new jugs
In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Dolly Ditebogo shared her journey of undergoing bust reduction surgery to alleviate chronic back and neck pain caused by her large chest area. The procedure, performed in Türkiye, was not for cosmetic reasons but to improve her comfort and ability to find fitting clothes.
She posted before-and-after images on Instagram, expressing happiness with the results and humorously reflecting on her previous struggles.
"They were so heavy and very uncomfortable," she said. "I can’t wait for my new babies to heal, and I’ll show you guys my results @the_clinique." She later joked, "I wish you could have seen my old babies without a bra. They were literally next to my belly button."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 6 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za