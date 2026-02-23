Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 housemate Thandeka explained her controversial behaviour during the eviction show that aired on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, 22 February 2026

Thandeka was seen washing her face in the kitchen sink, steaming her face in a cooking pot, gurgling in the sink, and drying her wig in the oven

The incident sparked debates about hygiene, etiquette, and personal habits in communal spaces

Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 contestant Thandeka Tshabalala’s response after she was confronted for washing her face in the kitchen sink sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Thandeka, who has endeared herself to some Big Brother Mzansi viewers, sparked outrage after footage of her steaming her face in a pot on the stove, washing her face in the kitchen sink over the dishes, gurgling in the kitchen sink, and drying her wig using the oven was widely shared online.

When she was confronted during the eviction show on Sunday, 22 February 2026, Thandeka defended her actions, which were widely labelled as unhygienic by both her Big Brother Mzansi housemates and viewers.

BBMzansi’s Thandeka justifies washing face in kitchen sink, Fans react

After fellow housemate Illano said Thandeka’s actions highlighted who she is as a person, Thandeka fired back, defending and justifying herself. In a snippet shared on X (Twitter) by user @Lush_Beauty1, Thandeka denied gurgling in the kitchen sink and justified her other actions.

“I don't put a thing over; it's just steam coming through, and if she feels that way, she has a right to. Gurgling, I never gurgled because I think…Washing my face, absolutely. Some people wash a baby even in a sink. I didn't come with a dirty face or something like that. Each to their own, she can say what she wants to say, she has a right to; and she should be given that. I would not dispute it, not worth my time,” Thandeka explained.

When asked why she dried her wig in the oven, Thandeka said that she did so because they did not have any hair dryers.

“Oh, that was because we never had hair dryers. I have a thing where I put it on,” Thandeka explained.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as Thandeka justifies her kitchen antics

In the comments, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some criticised Thandeka for justifying her actions rather than apologising, others presented evidence of her spitting into the kitchen sink.

Here are some of the comments:

@XolsTYQ argued:

“It's not a hygiene issue. It's an etiquette issue. There are more bacteria on the spoons they all licked and put in the sink to be washed together than on her face. She lacks shared space manners. It's a social issue, not hygiene.”

TAUKHOAPA criticised:

“That audacity to not even apologise hai...boo...’Italy’ has gone rogue 🙄”

@LeratoM175 recalled:

“Each to their own, but she threw away the beetroot because it was not refrigerated; she claimed that it would make them sick. Why did she not let the other housemates eat it?

@BuhleMvusi asked:

“Excuse me, why is she justifying herself?”

