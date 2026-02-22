Former South African actress Sonia Mbele reportedly denied allegations of using muthi on her ex-husband, Leslie Sedibe

Refuting these claims, Sonia Mbele spoke about their co-parenting relationship and how she could not possibly use muthi on Leslie

Mbele also revealed a significant change in her life and her role in the church, which also plays a major factor in her reason not to use muthi

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Former actress Sonia Mbele was caught in a muthi scandal that she swiftly removed herself from. Image: Thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

Media personality Sonia Mbele has denied claims of using muthi on her ex-husband.

A report from Sunday World suggested that both Leslie Sidibe, her ex, and his estranged wife, Faith Nevhutalu, accused the star of using muthi on him.

Sonia Mbele responds to muthi claims

The allegation first came about when Leslie and Faith had an alleged argument. However, this allegation was refuted by the former Generations actress, who gave reasons for this.

Sonia Mbele and Leslie have two kids together, and they live with the star. She told the publication that they rarely have direct contact, and the kids get picked up by a car when visiting.

Mbele flatly denied this allegation, saying Leslie does not enter her home, and they have no communication, outside of sending text messages.

"Leslie does not enter my house. When we speak, we text each other. Unless sent bewitchment via text. I don't speak to them, I go to church, I do Bible studies. Unless I bewitch him using the name of Jesus Christ," she cheekily said.

Mbele then stated that she is a preacher, further stressing her point that she did not use muthi.

"How do you bewitch a person you have not seen in ages?" she asked.

Actress Sonia Mbele said she did not bewitch anyone. Image: Thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

Sonia speaks on marriage

The star, who has recently left the acting world, was a guest on Dineo Ranaka's YouTube podcast, Sex 'n Stuff, where she touched on getting divorced and finding love again.

“While I was there [marriage] and waking up to the dawn of who are you, who did I marry, and living with that person every day and realising this is an 'MF'. In the world, though, I'm in my space with my children, trying to say he is the problem, and everyone is going you can't be right. Praying that one day my children, not everyone else, but my children, wake up to see him for who and what he really is,” she told the former radio host.

She further spoke about the reasons her marriage ended, saying the signs were there. She has since found new love, and she compares her past relationship to her current one.

Sonia Mbele announces ambassador deal

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sonia Mbele was announced as the new brand ambassador for Kasie FM, a radio station based in Ekurhuleni.

The media darling got candid about her upbringing, listening to music, and how her family would play Kasie FM religiously. Mbele also mentioned that almost all of her team and family members are from Ekurhuleni, so this move is nostalgic.

Source: Briefly News