Sonia Mbele revealed why she quit acting despite her fame from her role as Ntombi Khumalo on Generations

She made the revelation during an episode of her Woza Nazo podcast, where she shared a parking incident

Netizens shared mixed reactions, with others arguing that her reason for quitting acting was petty

Sonia Mbele shared why she stopped acting. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Veteran South African actress Sonia Mbele has revealed why she stopped acting. The actress became a household name as part of the cast of the original Generations soapie.

Sonia Mbele portrayed Ntombi Khumalo on the SABC1 soapie for eight years. Mbele appeared in a handful of films before momentarily disappearing from the small screen before reappearing. The Blood & Water actress shared why she quit acting.

Sonia Mbele explains why she quit acting

In a snippet of her podcast Woza Nazo, which aired on YouTube on Saturday, 7 June 2025, Sonia Mbele shared why she quit acting. In a snippet shared on X by social media user @Sadmethod on Thursday, 10 June 2025, the Adulting actress said she quit acting because of how she was treated on set. Sonia Mbele said she could not get parking within the premises like before. She said:

“And the reason why I stopped acting is because I hated getting on set. You get on set, and there’s no one to meet you at the gate. Normally, we would park our cars as a cast inside the yard. Next thing I’m told by the security, ‘You can’t park inside’. I’m like, why, and they say the rules have changed.”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Sonia Mbele's reason she stopped acting

In the comments, several netizens found Mbele’s reason for quitting acting unbelievable. Others resurfaced an old interview in which she claimed that she quit acting because of her then-husband, while some related to her reason for quitting.

Here are some of the reactions

@Tumi97029282891 asked:

“Did she stop acting because of where she had to park her car, or is there more explanation on this interview? If so, please share. It can't be about car parking, surely. Gayton McKenzie, please check her story out. We miss seeing this sister on our screens.”

@Sbuja said:

“OMG, she's such a drama queen. Guess what? The likes of Kerry Washington, Keke Palmer, and other big stars who love this craft of acting would drive all the way and walk back to work.”

@HerMagnificenc highlighted:

“In an old Drum article, she said her then husband made her quit acting because he hated seeing her scenes with Sbusiso Dlomo, and every time she would watch 'Generations' as soon as she walked in, she had to change the channel.”

@SonofGobani argued:

"Now I understand why there is such a gap between our film industry and the American film industry. It’s not only a budget issue, it’s a passion issue, a sacrifice issue, a determination issue."

@Ms_therry gushed:

“And then she started her own production and now she's the boss! Love it ❤️”

Sonia Mbele explains why she stopped acting. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Sonia Mbele Roasted over an incoherent statement

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Sonia Mbele has raised eyebrows over her statements.

In September 2023, Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele faced backlash amid tax scandal allegations.

In an attempt to salvage her reputation, Mbele's assistant, Thato, released a media statement on the actress's behalf.

The statement's glaring grammatical errors became a source of amusement on social media

Critics called for Mbele to reconsider her PR team, while others humorously highlighted the statement's language issues, adding to the controversy surrounding her.

Source: Briefly News