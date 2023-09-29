South African actress Sonia Mbele faced backlash amid tax scandal allegations, prompting her personal assistant, Thato, to release a media statement on her behalf

The statement's glaring grammatical errors became a source of amusement on social media

Critics called for Mbele to reconsider her PR team while others humorously highlighted the statement's language issues, adding to the controversy surrounding her

Sonia Mbele has been trending for all the wrong reasons again. The Blood & Water actress recently issued a media statement after reports that she is allegedly linked to tax scandals.

Sonia Mbele blasted over her media statement with grammatical errors.

Sonia Mbele issues hilarious statement after tax scandals report

In a bid to do some damage control on social media, actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbele tasked her personal assistant, only identified as Thato to issue a media statement giving her side of the story.

The statement circulating on social media seemingly claims that the actress is innocent and she is being sabotaged by her former peers and business associates. However, it's not what was written in the statement but the grammatical errors in the post that had Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter.

A Twitter user with the handle @TheEazyEd shared the statement on social media alongside a caption that read:

"I feel like rewriting this Sonia Mbele statement for free. What a disaster of a statement!"

Sonia Mbele trolled over hilarious media statement

Social media users did not hold back in their responses to the post. Many said the former Generations star should hire a new PR team if she wants South Africans to take her seriously.

@SpheDludla said:

"A trainwreck wouldn't have more casualties than the number of English rules murdered by this guy."

@JackD157 added:

"Its also ironic that by Sonia Mbele getting someone else to draft this car-crash of a statement, she does exactly what got her in trouble with #SARS in the first place ‍♂️"

@Dashcampros commented:

"I say English police issue should warrant arrest for thato."

@TomKhosa commented:

"It is badly written!"

@sunray_joy wrote:

"Read the first sentence and lost interest. Kudos to you for actually suffering through the whole thing.... the patience of a saint "

Sonia Mbele responds to claims of 42 Charges of Tax Evasion for Real Housewives of Johannesburg

Briefly News previously reported that Sonia Mbele has been implicated in another scandal, that SARS is allegedly charging her and her Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ) business partners for evasion of tax.

A report by TimesLIVE said the actress missed her Wednesday court appearance, submitting a sick note. It was rejected by the judge to account for tax evasion charges between her and two business partners, Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing.

