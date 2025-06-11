South African reality TV star Kabelo “Mrs J” Jantjies penned a heartfelt message to her eldest daughter

The Mommy Club cast member shared the message on Instagram as her daughter turned 18

This tribute warmed many of her fans' hearts, who started following her after she made her debut on the reality TV show

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Reality TV star Mrs J celebrated her daughter's 18th birthday. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Reality TV star Mrs J recently marked, and celebrated her eldest daughter's special day on social media

The Mommy Club cast member, whose real name is Kabelo Jantjies, penned a heartfelt message to her daughter as she turned 18 on her private Instagram account this past weekend.

In her message, Mrs J expressed how much she loves her baby girl, and that God will continue shining his light in her life.

"Weekend recap, celebrating our firstborn. 18 years of pure bliss, Love, and God’s mercy. May God’s light continue to shine upon your life. You are dearly loved by us, Angel. Forever and always."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Check out the post on her Instagram page.

Mrs J and other mommies' take on The Mommy Club

Whilst many fans on social media were touched by the reality TV star's tribute to her daughter, Mrs J gained fame after making her debut on The Mommy Club season 3, where she quickly became a fan favourite.

The star also previously told Briefly News that she would love to use the reunion of the show to address what has been said behind the camera, and also clarify some of the things and events that had happened.

"I would like to use the reunion as an opportunity to address what needs to be addressed fully. I couldn’t believe some of the comments made behind my back. As mothers, I hope we can iron out our differences and see if there’s a way forward," she said.

Noksie also told the publication that she was looking forward to the reunion, and that she was claiming her power back:

"There’s a calmness in me I didn’t expect because I know my truth. I’ve been painted a certain way, but now, I’m taking my power back. Some people owe me apologies, and while I’m ready to own my part, I won’t ignore the intentional hurt that was sent my way. I feel stronger, more grounded and ready for anything."

Ratile Mabitsela reeling after Lehlogonolo's death

Briefly News previously reported that businessman and reality TV star Lehlogonolo Mabitsela passed away on 12 February 2025. He was the estranged husband of former The Mommy Club reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela. According to Drum, Ratile was left pained by his passing and shared some heartbreaking statements.

According to the news publication, Mabitsela took his own life. The couple was going through a divorce. This week, they celebrated the 7th birthday of their twins.

Disclaimer: If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Source: Briefly News