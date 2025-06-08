A woman on TikTok was shook after a stranger sent her a message warning her to stay away from her man

A young South African woman was stunned after receiving a damning message from a stranger.

A lady received a threatening message from her boyfriend's new girlfriend. Image: @msibi.andile

The lady shared the text with her online friends, who advised her after reading between the lines.

Woman receives message from boyfriend’s girlfriend

A young South African woman, Andile Msibi, trusted the internet to deal with her relationship problems and exposed the lady, Samantha Mafu, who sent her a damning text. The other woman claimed to be the official girlfriend of Msibi’s man.

She wrote:

“Hey, I'm not trying to be bitter, but I've been through so much in this relationship, and I'm willing to fight. This guy and I have a kid together, he is my life and my everything. We've shared a lot of memories and a lot of personal stuff, we even went to the extent of talking to our ancestors. I'm humbly asking you to let this one go for me because I'm not willing to let go without a fight.

“I'll fight for this relationship with everything that I have, and I will always share a special bond, and we will always meet up, so please stay away from my man. We met yesterday and we had sex. He called me to tell me that he loves me and he's coming home soon, so please don't break this little family of mine.”

Msibi was stunned and said:

“Whoever knows her, please reprimand her. This is embarrassing.”

South Africans advised Msibi to do as the other woman instructed because she might bewitch her. People shared what could happen if the lady stayed stubborn.

Mzansi warns lady with cheating boyfriend

Social media users were stunned by the lengthy message on Instagram:

@TQ_Nkosi daily wrote:

“Please do not underestimate the power of a woman who’s willing to do anything to keep a man that she loves.”

@Esethu Makaluza said;

“As long as you know she means witchcraft,”

@AusMel explained:

“Everyone warning you to leave the guy alone is on Samantha's side and wishes they had the guts to practice witchcraft as she does. None of them are asking why he isn't loyal to Samantha. You do what works for you, sisi.”

