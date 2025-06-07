A woman on TikTok was horrified after she found out that her son was included in an insurance scam

A young mother was warned by one of her followers about her son being used as part of an insurance scam.

A young mom shared the story of her toddler being involved in an insurance scam.

The parent tried to investigate the crime and also included the police, but the system was slow.

Woman finds out son is part of insurance scam

A woman on TikTok, Princess, shared her tiring efforts in trying to bust a father-daughter duo who run illegal operations. The pair recently added the lady’s son to one of their insurance scams.

Princess was made aware of the news by one of her followers, who sent her a message:

“I received a DM from a lady who said, ‘I think your son is being used for a scam and I would like to speak to you ’.”

At first, Princess was not sure if the informer was part of the scam, but she went through with talking to the lady to collect information. The mom was ready to open a case and visited the police station, where she had a gruesome morning and spent three hours stating her problem.

The father-daughter duo, Siphenkosi and Bongani Beyi target people and inform them about their deceased loved ones and make them believe that they inherited a will. The informant told Princess:

“So basically, my friend believes that her boyfriend passed away and left her a will and a house in Kwamagxaki. According to this guy, your baby is his, and she is also going to get the baby. It's a very long story, and we are really trying to help her realise that this is a scam. She is posting your baby, believing that since the boyfriend passed away, she is now the mom.”

The scammers took Princesses’ son’s photos from her TikTok and named him Xhanti. The scammed friend is excited to inherit the baby and is already posting “Xhanti” online, and claiming him as her own.

The young mom is upset and cannot wrap her head around the messy situation:

“My son is being used by @siphe7721 and her dad, Bongani Beyi, for an insurance scam, and I need you guys to please repost this. So much is happening and I can't explain everything, but I've tried to summarise in this one video. Apparently, there's a fake will where my son is included but under a different name (Xhanti). My thing is, this could easily get messy, and I do not want my son to be involved in such.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi outraged by insurance scam

Social media users were horrified by the news and said:

A youngster opened a case after her toddler was involved in a scam.

@Bokang Diphahe commented:

“That’s so strange. What do you mean she thinks your child is hers?”

@_Landzz creations beauty_was puzzled:

“Since when do we inherit anything from a boyfriend, let alone a child?”

@Sanezisiwe_S wrote:

“I now understand 1000% why new moms or moms in general shy away from posting their kids on social media, it’s things like this. People are evil out there. I'm so sorry, mama.”

@Pabe🤍 commented:

“This is actually scary and weird, what the heck?”

@Aaliyah - K said:

“This is deeply disturbing.”

