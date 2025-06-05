A young lady shared her vlog a day after work, shaken by the harrowing experience she had encountered

In the TikTok video, she unveils how a black car slowed down in the street as she was walking

People reacted to the clip, as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the incident

With the rising issues of Gender-Based Violence in South Africa continuing to become a concern, many women are living in fear.

After encountering a harrowing situation on the road, a woman shared her terrifying experience. Image: @jameela.rabz

Source: TikTok

Walking on the street, something that should be done freely, is now a terrifying thing for a woman in Mzansi. A lady gave viewers a glimpse into her harrowing experience that left her shaken after a suspicious encounter.

Woman terrified when passing car slows down

Taking to her social media, the babe vlogged her day after work, where she showcased her viewers' glimpse into her life and more under the handle @jameela.rabz.

She shared a harrowing experience in her vlog, where a suspicious encounter with a passing car in a quiet South African suburb left her shaken. The incident, which took place in the early evening, has sparked a debate around women’s safety and the psychological impact of seemingly minor encounters.

@jameela.rabz, who was exercising as she jogged on the streets alone, was walking home alone when a black vehicle approached her from behind and suddenly slowed down as it came alongside her. She initially assumed the driver was lost and looking for directions, but panic set in when the car continued to crawl beside her without saying a word.

The car then made a U-turn and drove away on the other side after she watched its every move as it slowed to approach her.

Taking to her comments section, when questioned why she did not run, she responded by saying:

"I swear I wasn’t calm, running just registered late."

The incident has since gone viral on social media after she posted about it, with many other women sharing similar stories.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi chimes in on the TikTok video

South Africans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the woman's harrowing experience while jogging.

Pro.mie.se said:

"Yoh girl, you took your precious time. The minute the car stopped I would have stopped the video and turned into Caster Semenya."

Kgosisupremacy added:

"Mind you, she still has her phone filming if it were me? Y’all would’ve seen trees(me running)."

Camrynthecontentcreator expressed:

"The way my stomach dropped when you didn’t run."

Nthabi shared:

"This is sad."

Mamello Ponoane commented:

"Not my heart pounding for you."

Amara.SternB replied:

"Girl, don't ever delay again. I still freaked out even though I knew you were okay."

Elethu stated:

"Girl, my anxiety!"

