South Africans called for the banning of the Shembe Church after a video of a young bride circulated online

The lady was hysterical during a Zulu traditional ceremony, and her behaviour trended on TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of over 4000 comments after the clip was posted on Tuesday

A Zulu woman shared her wedding footage online, unintentionally sparking controversy.

A young bride's behaviour sparked controversy online. Image: @sne_nhle

Source: TikTok

The young lady's behaviour in one of her videos outraged many South Africans, who ridiculed her beliefs.

SA feels sorry for young Zulu bride

A young South African lady, Snenhle, shared some of her wedding content on her TikTok page on Tuesday. The new Makoti unintentionally brought unwanted attention to herself after posting an emotional video of herself during a traditional ceremony.

People thought that she was being forced into an arranged marriage by her church, and stood up on her behalf. The comments section was filled with South Africans who ridiculed Snenhle’s beliefs and blamed the Shembe Church for what looked like a miserable experience.

People online called for the founder of the church to face punishment for marrying off young women to older men. The narrative disgusted a lot of people who shared their thoughts in a thread of comments.

In another video, Snenhle expressed her happiness about getting married to a man who looked as young as she was. She captioned the clip:

“The fact that I was crying is news to me.”

Zulu people fought back in the comments section after social media users bashed their beliefs and their church.

Watch the viral TikTok video below:

Mzansi disgusted by the Shembe Church

Social media users shared their thoughts on the Zulu culture and the Shembe Church in a thread of comments:

An excited bride shared her wedding content online. Image: @sne_nhle

Source: TikTok

@nomthandazojade11 wrote:

“Haibo, these are not tears of joy.”

@Bongie_Masindane asked:

“Didn't they say no one forced them? What is this?”

@Lerato Leseo❤️ commented:

“Shembe must be in jail for allowing this, This is so wrong.”

@Patty_Goxo said:

“She doesn’t want to do this.”

@maphephandaba1 commented:

“The way I hate the Shembe Church. Once I bump into someone wearing their uniform, I slap them.”

@Mosa highlighted:

“One day, these girls will come and tell us about these marriages.”

@Mokgaetji was amazed:

“How can parents allow this nonsense?”

@Prophetic Mkhunqwana commented:

“This is painful.”

@Boitumelo wondered:

“Can’t we help her?”

@n0kukhanya said:

“Yho, this genuinely broke me, I’m not going to lie.”

@OyintandoRea wondered:

“What is the South African government doing about this?”

@Anzo@ explained:

“Those who are criticising, she is in fact crying because she’s bidding her family goodbye. She had a very beautiful wedding, and her husband is not old either!”

