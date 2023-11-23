Award-winning actress Samkelo Ndlovu joins the fan-favourite Showmax's original series Adulting

Samkelo told Briefly News how she relates to the themes explored in Adulting

The actress also mentioned that she will be making her debut on the SA’s EMMY nominated crime thriller Reyka season two

Samkelo Ndlovu joins 'Adulting'.

Source: Instagram

Former Rhythm City star Samkelo Ndlovu will debut on two of the most-watched amazing shows soon. The award-winning actress told Briefly News that though she cannot give away too much information, viewers should expect a lot of fun from her.

Samkelo set to join Showmax's original Adulting

Showmax's most loved and watched original series, Adulting, will return to your small screens this coming month. The show is bringing back the boys and will be bringing in actress Samkelo Ndlovu to the show for its second season.

Speaking to Briefly News, the excited Samu shared how she relates to the story's themes, which are explored and also what viewers can expect from her role on the show:

"I personally relate as a South African woman in that we live in a climate where the storytelling pendulum has swung on the female perspective for the past 2 decades or so. We do not understand his pathology because we have not told the story of the quintessential modern man from his perspective. The reasons that make him the way he is. There is a disconnect. A disconnect that ripple effects into some dark parts of our country's statistics.

"Men deserve to be heard and understood. This revolutionary show gives us a window into the everyday South African man and how he moves. I cannot give away too much, but viewers can expect fun. They can expect to hear the language they speak at home in Soshanguve or Tembisa. They can expect to pause and maybe even put on subtitles sometimes. Explosive love stories and authentic performances."

Samkelo also shared with Briefly News that she will join yet another show, a thriller series and SA’s EMMY-nominated crime thriller, Reyka, which will premiere on 11 January 2024.

Thembinkosi Mthembu opens up about Adulting as S2 trailer drops

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the show's actor and cast member, Thembinkosi Mthembu, spoke about his return for the series' second season and his reunion with his fellow castmates.

The statement reads:

"Yes, there is a bit of pressure about topping Season 1, but I do believe Season 2 will do it justice. Viewers are going to be blown away by the journey that each character is going to embark on. I'm also especially excited about my storyline: there is a lot that viewers will get to learn about Bonga as he begins to learn and unlearn the many facets of his life.

"We really get along, man, which makes getting into the swing of things and the brotherhood we're portraying much easier for us. When we started working on Season 2, we had the same conversation we had when we stepped on set for Season 1.

"That conversation was about ensuring we give our all to this project. This is our baby, and we were going to give it all the attention and care it deserved in order for the new season to be as successful as the first one. We are so in sync with each other that when it came to our first scene for this season, we hit the ground running."

