Halala! Shebeshxt is the number one trending topic in Mzansi

The Limpopo rapper has made history by hitting a million views in two days for his Podcast and Chill episode

Mzansi can't get enough of the larger-than-life rapper and showed him love for the huge milestone

'Podcast and Chill' made history with Shebeshxt's episode when it hit a million views in just two days. Images: Shebeshxt Maburna Shxtah

Source: Facebook

Thwerka wena! Everybody is talking about the new IT boy in town, Shebeshxt. The Limpopo rapper has been making major waves since his appearance on Podcast and Chill and it's revealed that his episode reached a huge milestone.

According to a video posted by the show, Shebe's interview hit a million views in just two days and fans couldn't help but show love to the rapper.

Shebeshxt reaches Podcast and Chill milestone

Everybody wants to know about Shebeshxt so it's no surprise that his Podcast and Chill episode did so well on YouTube.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The rapper paid the popular podcast a visit for an in-depth conversation about his life where he opened up about his life of crime and finding the light.

It has been revealed that Shebe's episode reached over a million views in just two days, a first for the show. One of the show's presenters, Sol Phenduka confirmed this on his Twitter (X) page:

"Yeah. FIRST EVER! History."

One of the podcast's most memorable milestones was when it reached a million subscribers back in July 2023 and received praise from the chillers.

Shebe's episode is currently sitting on over 1.3M views with just over eight thousand comments of South Africans showing love to Shebeshesa.

Mzansi celebrates Shebeshxt's Podcast and Chill milestone

Mzansi showed love to the Shebeshxt on making Podcast and Chill history with his entertaining but insightful episode:

tshepo_maphepha said:

"On behalf of Limpopo, we are grateful for the opportunity you gave to one of our own. Twerka wena @podcastwithmacg!"

johny_theblessd congratulated:

"What a run congratulations ladies and gents!"

Bonginkosi8715 confessed:

"Historically moment, no body saw it coming!"

Focalistic addresses Shebeshxt drama

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to Focalistic addressing his supposed drama with the Limpopo rapper saying there's no beef between them:

"Shebeshxt is my dawg, we'd never fight no matter what podcasts do. I love him and I'm sorry if you feel like you were disrespected."

Foca's response was met with more criticism than appreciation from netizens who thought he was either being disingenuous or was acting out of fear of Shebe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News