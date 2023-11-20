Global site navigation

South African Woman Celebrates Her Success With a Brand New Kia Sonnet in Viral TikTok Video
South African Woman Celebrates Her Success With a Brand New Kia Sonnet in Viral TikTok Video

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A young Mzansi woman shared an inspiring TikTok video of herself collecting her brand-new KIA Sonnet from the dealership
  • The video shows the woman looking beautiful in an outfit that matched her new black and white SUV
  • The video quickly went viral, amassing thousands of views and likes as the young woman's milestone inspired netizens

Woman buys new Kia
A woman celebrated buying a new Kia Sonnet. Image: @londekanonoti
Source: TikTok

In a world where tales of inherited wealth and privilege often overshadow self-made success stories, it's refreshing to see a young Mzansi woman proudly showcase her hard work and determination.

SA lady shows off new Kia SUV

This is exactly what @londekanonoti did when she shared an inspiring TikTok video of herself collecting her brand-new Kia Sonnet from the dealership.

The TikTok video opens with @londekanonoti standing in front of the covered vehicle in the showroom with a beaming smile.

The video shows the unveiling of the stunning white SUV as an excited @londekanonoti poses next to her new ride.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts with heartwarming comments

The video quickly went viral, amassing thousands of views and likes. Netizens were inspired by @londekanonoti's story, with many commenting on her hard work and determination.

Others shared their stories of success, creating a positive and supportive online community.

A.viwe wrote:

"Been seeing y'all secure the bag and buying cars on my timeline. God is trying tell me something I feel it. A huge congratulations ."

Madinangwe93 replied:

"Yaze yayinhle nawe umuhle congratulations."

Mbalz Enhle said:

"I will clap for others until it’s my turn."

user1100814624489 commented:

"Girl is in her Isaiah 60:22 era Congratulations ❤."

Very berry said:

"Congratulations sisi plus your outfit was so cute!!!"

Xolly Mncwango replied:

"Congratulations sis."

New car owner thanks God for making a way

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman was filled with pride and joy as she celebrated purchasing a new car.

A video shared on TikTok by @lamarie012 shows the woman looking stylish in her pink and white outfit with flowers in hand as she walks towards her brand-new car at a Hyundai dealership.

In the clip, she smiles and blushes as she poses next to her new ride, which she credits and thanks God for.

Source: Briefly News

