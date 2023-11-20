South African Woman Celebrates Her Success With a Brand New Kia Sonnet in Viral TikTok Video
- A young Mzansi woman shared an inspiring TikTok video of herself collecting her brand-new KIA Sonnet from the dealership
- The video shows the woman looking beautiful in an outfit that matched her new black and white SUV
- The video quickly went viral, amassing thousands of views and likes as the young woman's milestone inspired netizens
In a world where tales of inherited wealth and privilege often overshadow self-made success stories, it's refreshing to see a young Mzansi woman proudly showcase her hard work and determination.
SA lady shows off new Kia SUV
This is exactly what @londekanonoti did when she shared an inspiring TikTok video of herself collecting her brand-new Kia Sonnet from the dealership.
The TikTok video opens with @londekanonoti standing in front of the covered vehicle in the showroom with a beaming smile.
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
The video shows the unveiling of the stunning white SUV as an excited @londekanonoti poses next to her new ride.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts with heartwarming comments
The video quickly went viral, amassing thousands of views and likes. Netizens were inspired by @londekanonoti's story, with many commenting on her hard work and determination.
Others shared their stories of success, creating a positive and supportive online community.
A.viwe wrote:
"Been seeing y'all secure the bag and buying cars on my timeline. God is trying tell me something I feel it. A huge congratulations ."
Madinangwe93 replied:
"Yaze yayinhle nawe umuhle congratulations."
Mbalz Enhle said:
"I will clap for others until it’s my turn."
user1100814624489 commented:
"Girl is in her Isaiah 60:22 era Congratulations ❤."
Very berry said:
"Congratulations sisi plus your outfit was so cute!!!"
Xolly Mncwango replied:
"Congratulations sis."
New car owner thanks God for making a way
In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman was filled with pride and joy as she celebrated purchasing a new car.
A video shared on TikTok by @lamarie012 shows the woman looking stylish in her pink and white outfit with flowers in hand as she walks towards her brand-new car at a Hyundai dealership.
In the clip, she smiles and blushes as she poses next to her new ride, which she credits and thanks God for.
Source: Briefly News