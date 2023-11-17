A Johannesburg woman celebrated her new job by sharing the joy with her partner by spoiling him

A Johannesburg woman recently shared a touching moment on TikTok by spoiling her boyfriend.

Lady spoils bae

Having secured her first job, TikTok user @leagomashapa celebrated the milestone by surprising her bae of five years with a special gift. The post garnered attention as the woman showcased the tangible result of her hard work and dedication, symbolising personal and professional triumphs.

In the video, she bought her partner Nike sneakers and the Chelsea soccer team away kit. The young lady wanted to share the cute moment with her followers on the video-sharing platform.

Mzansi praises young hun

The Johannesburg woman's gesture serves as a reminder that every milestone, big or small, is worth commemorating, especially when it involves the people we hold dear.

TikTok reactions were flooded with heart emojis and words of encouragement, turning the post into a celebration of love and accomplishment. At the same time, other men also vented that they wanted to be spoilt in the same fashion.

@Mike On Sneakers commented:

"Maybe I’m a brick, they might as well use me to build a RDP house."

@lethabomamakoko praised:

"I’m in for the kicks. They’re super dope . Lucky chap indeed."

@Nonkululeko Xulu said:

"May you continue to be blessed abundantly to do more."

@eleanbih5ea commented:

"This is so sweet."

@Gregory_thenerd praised:

"Really appreciate such women."

Woman spoils her man with new bakkie tyres

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a local woman who took to social media to reveal what special and expensive present she bought for her man.

She posted photos of a van getting fitted with brand-new tyres at a tyre shop and said she felt like spoiling her bae just because.

Several Mzansi men expressed how expensive such tyres retailed for and asked for proof that she did make the purchase.

