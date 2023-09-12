Global site navigation

SA Woman Buys New Kia at Age 19, TikTok Video Inspires Her Peers: “Where Do Y’all Get Money”
Cars and Tech

SA Woman Buys New Kia at Age 19, TikTok Video Inspires Her Peers: “Where Do Y’all Get Money”

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • A young woman who turned 19 and celebrated by purchasing a new Kia and shared her joy in a mini vlog
  • The recording shows the woman fetching the black sleek car and posing with her family in front of it
  • Her achievement at such a young age impressed many TikTok users, and they praised her in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A young woman got a car on her birthday
A woman marked her birthday with a new car purchase. Image: @sabbienk
Source: TikTok

A TikTok user turned 19 and marked the occasion by buying a new Kia, which she documented in a vlog.

Woman shows car purchase

Her accomplishment at such a young age amazed netizens, and they praised her. The video posted by @sabbienk quickly gained popularity and gathered 113,000 views. This TikTok user's milestone is a testament to the power of dedication and hard work in achieving dreams.

Read also

Gorgeous woman flaunts soccer ball dribbling skills, video of precise footwork stuns SA

TikTokkers inquire about woman's profession

Viewers wondered about her source of income and asked what she does for a living. Some of her peers said the clip was inspirational because they, too are grinding hard to realise their dreams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud successful woman

Mzansi peeps congratulated the hard worker on reaching the huge milestone.

Read some of the comments below:

@Andile.Nakedi asked:

"Kanti Nina nenzani for a living?"

@Lordjazz Makhotsa posted:

"Kanti, where do y'all get the money? Coz I don't even have a bicycle."

@Dineo Baile mentioned:

"Kass what is it that y'all are doing? please share the secret we also wanna buy cars and houses."

@AnathiCassandra stated:

"Big girl moves."

Read also

Johannesburg woman shares inspiring TikTok video, from single to spoilt wife

@lekhowa commented:

"Life cover ya batswadi baho shwa lol congrats hey."

@Precious wrote:

"Please I only wanna know your hustle, but most of all congratulations."

@Nokuthula said:

"No man I'm happy to see someone my age achieving so much.❤️Congratulations my love."

@Miss_Tinkerbell added:

"Bathong squeeze us in hleng. Congratulations baby❤️

21-Year-old buys BMW in TikTok video, young woman shows entire buying process at Durban dealership

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a TikTok creator showed people that she got a brand-new BMW from the lot. Online users were fascinated as they watched the footage of her walking into the dealership for a purchase.

The lady garnered over 85,000 likes. There were also over 1,000 comments from people on the internet who gave their two cents about her video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel