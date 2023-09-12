SA Woman Buys New Kia at Age 19, TikTok Video Inspires Her Peers: “Where Do Y’all Get Money”
- A young woman who turned 19 and celebrated by purchasing a new Kia and shared her joy in a mini vlog
- The recording shows the woman fetching the black sleek car and posing with her family in front of it
- Her achievement at such a young age impressed many TikTok users, and they praised her in the comments section
A TikTok user turned 19 and marked the occasion by buying a new Kia, which she documented in a vlog.
Woman shows car purchase
Her accomplishment at such a young age amazed netizens, and they praised her. The video posted by @sabbienk quickly gained popularity and gathered 113,000 views. This TikTok user's milestone is a testament to the power of dedication and hard work in achieving dreams.
TikTokkers inquire about woman's profession
Viewers wondered about her source of income and asked what she does for a living. Some of her peers said the clip was inspirational because they, too are grinding hard to realise their dreams.
Watch the video below:
Netizens applaud successful woman
Mzansi peeps congratulated the hard worker on reaching the huge milestone.
Read some of the comments below:
@Andile.Nakedi asked:
"Kanti Nina nenzani for a living?"
@Lordjazz Makhotsa posted:
"Kanti, where do y'all get the money? Coz I don't even have a bicycle."
@Dineo Baile mentioned:
"Kass what is it that y'all are doing? please share the secret we also wanna buy cars and houses."
@AnathiCassandra stated:
"Big girl moves."
@lekhowa commented:
"Life cover ya batswadi baho shwa lol congrats hey."
@Precious wrote:
"Please I only wanna know your hustle, but most of all congratulations."
@Nokuthula said:
"No man I'm happy to see someone my age achieving so much.❤️Congratulations my love."
@Miss_Tinkerbell added:
"Bathong squeeze us in hleng. Congratulations baby❤️
