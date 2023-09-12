A young woman who turned 19 and celebrated by purchasing a new Kia and shared her joy in a mini vlog

The recording shows the woman fetching the black sleek car and posing with her family in front of it

Her achievement at such a young age impressed many TikTok users, and they praised her in the comments section

A woman marked her birthday with a new car purchase. Image: @sabbienk

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user turned 19 and marked the occasion by buying a new Kia, which she documented in a vlog.

Woman shows car purchase

Her accomplishment at such a young age amazed netizens, and they praised her. The video posted by @sabbienk quickly gained popularity and gathered 113,000 views. This TikTok user's milestone is a testament to the power of dedication and hard work in achieving dreams.

TikTokkers inquire about woman's profession

Viewers wondered about her source of income and asked what she does for a living. Some of her peers said the clip was inspirational because they, too are grinding hard to realise their dreams.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud successful woman

Mzansi peeps congratulated the hard worker on reaching the huge milestone.

Read some of the comments below:

@Andile.Nakedi asked:

"Kanti Nina nenzani for a living?"

@Lordjazz Makhotsa posted:

"Kanti, where do y'all get the money? Coz I don't even have a bicycle."

@Dineo Baile mentioned:

"Kass what is it that y'all are doing? please share the secret we also wanna buy cars and houses."

@AnathiCassandra stated:

"Big girl moves."

@lekhowa commented:

"Life cover ya batswadi baho shwa lol congrats hey."

@Precious wrote:

"Please I only wanna know your hustle, but most of all congratulations."

@Nokuthula said:

"No man I'm happy to see someone my age achieving so much.❤️Congratulations my love."

@Miss_Tinkerbell added:

"Bathong squeeze us in hleng. Congratulations baby❤️

