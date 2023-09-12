A young woman's extraordinary soccer ball juggling skills have pushed her to TikTok stardom in days

Mzansi is buzzing with excitement and support, hoping to see her transition into professional soccer

People could not stop gushing about her incredible talent, and some even asked for lessons in the video's comments

A soccer ball juggling video went TikTok viral.

A talented young woman has taken the internet by storm with her remarkable soccer skills. She juggled a soccer ball with the finesse of a professional.

Woman masters soccer ball juggling

Her jaw-dropping performance posted on TikTok by @kingportia22 has gained her popularity. With each mesmerising kick and perfectly timed juggle, she has captured the hearts of viewers.

South Africans are now rallying behind her, expressing their desire to see her pursue a professional career in the sport.

Juggling video dazzles TikTok users

The video has garnered 223,000 views and more than 20,000 likes in just two days.

Watch the video below:

Talented woman impresses Mzansi

The comments section was flooded with netizens raving about the woman's soccer juggling skills.

Read some of the comments below:

@inkuniverse1 said:

"I can't even do any soccer style or trap the ball."

@TitaNtao01 suggested:

"Please challenge Kelly Khumalo's uThingo."

@j3nn wrote:

"I thought we were just kicking the ball? "

@kutl_wan00 asked:

"Can I have a tutorial?"

@TumeloClifford added:

"I liked the video before watching it."

@LuckyWaMotswana mentioned:

"That ball seems to listen to you as you guide it. Some of us can't even kick a ball for that long. You are a very talented lady."

@KatlegoC suggested:

"Please go and play for Banyana Banyana, like we need you there.❤️"

@tinkstar.nogabe

"Talk about ball control."

