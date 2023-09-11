A woman's hilarious TikTok video detailing her online shopping spree using her husband's credit card has left Mzansi in stitches

In the video, she shares her husband's reaction to receiving items online and having them delivered to her husband

Speaking to Briefly News, Khethiwe Miljo says she decided to post the video because it was just done as a joke to her significant other

A woman shared a video of her husband's funny reaction to receiving goods that she bought on his credit card. Images: @Khethiwemiljo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A woman's cheeky online shopping spree, charged to her husband's credit card, has taken TikTok by storm and Mzansi can't help but laugh at the video.

The amusing escapade unfolded when the TikTok user Khethiwe Miljo indulged in some retail therapy, making several online purchases using her unsuspecting husband's credit card. To her amusement, the packages started arriving and her husband became the accidental recipient of the shopping haul.

Not one to miss out on the fun, she documented the entire thing on TikTok, where the video quickly gained popularity.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Miljo said:

"The reason why I shared the video is because it was a joke on my husband. I think the video became a hit because of the sound used in the background and that maybe many other people can also relate to the situation."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi left in hysterics

Viewers across Mzansi have been reacting with a mix of amusement and admiration for her creative way of brightening up their day. This light-hearted tale serves as a reminder that, sometimes, a touch of humour can bring joy even in unexpected situations.

As the video continues to trend, it's clear that Mzansi appreciates a good laugh and the art of keeping relationships playful. People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Dineo joked:

"Cela original sound."

@Vanessa McQueen shared:

"My sister uses my mom's address then when she's off she comes to pick up her orders. Things woman go through."

@hlamie laughed:

"And they are heavy."

@Primity Queen Kuga Segonyane said:

"Watched this more than 10 times."

@Itumeleng joked:

"Online shopping will be the end of us."

@NokuTaoTana said:

" Bathong, after you accidentally order."

Source: Briefly News