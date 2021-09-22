A chef known as Wofai Fada has shown her amazing football skill on live TV as she juggled football tens of times

After she was done with the creative show, a man went to her to commend her sterling effort with a high-five

Many people who reacted to the video asked the chef to come and teach them how she was able to pull the trick off

A chef and actor with the name Wofai Fada amazed many with her football skill on a live Supersport show.

In a short clip posted on her Instagram page, the chef juggled a football more than 40 times with ease.

Many people were amazed by her skill. Photo source: @wofaifada

She is a pro!

What amazed people more was that she did all that while standing at ease and holding another ball by her side.

The way her ankle flexibly rolled, lifting the ball shows that it was not the first time she was doing it. Her composure was like a pro.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has been watched more than 184,000 times with over 1,500 comments.

Come and teach us

Below are some of the reactions:

ekellybeatz said:

"Teach the Wofaiiiii."

mrmacaroni1 said:

"When u go teach me this thing Abeg?"

beth_hairs said:

"The thing is just sweeting me like I'm the one doing it."

dez_dmarshall said:

"Oh wow!!! From my side I counted 49! Definitely 50 plus cos the camera didn’t show the start. Regardless, you are a true INSPIRATION! You will continuously grow and remain Favoured!"

conellycity said:

"And I wear size 40 o! Na how to raise remain."

A skilled female footballer

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a talented Nigerian lady, Fakiyesi Abisola Anthonia, from Ekiti state, showed off her .

Posting the video on Friday, March 5, the lady said she is "an average girl from the average streets with an empty pocket and a bag of dreams."

Anthonia, therefore, asked people to help her share her video so that it can go viral and gain wide attention from social media users.

