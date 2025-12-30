Award-winning TV personality and musician Boity Thulo had social media buzzing when her mother, Modiehi, reacted to her ex-boyfriend, Anton Jeftha's, wedding

Businesswoman Modiehi Thulo responded to her daughter's ex-boyfriend's wedding this week on social media

South Africans and fans of the reality TV star reacted to Modiehi's comments about Anton Jeftha's union

Boity Thulo's mother comments on Anton Jafta's wedding

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman Modiehi Thulo has responded to her daughter, Boity Thulo's ex-boyfriend, Anton Jeftha's wedding photos on social media.

The rapper and reality TV star, Boity Thulo. previously made headlines when she commented on her ex-boyfriend's engagement on Instagram.

Thulo and the former Legacy actor topped social media trends in 2023 when they called it quits.

The 39-year-old South African actor and model, who briefly dated the musician, recently tied the knot with his long-term partner, Tegan Goldman.

Jeftha's wife, Tegan Goldman, shared photos of their wedding day on her Instagram account on Sunday, 28 December 2025.

"All glory to Jesus. 🤍Marriage is God’s idea, and we took a step of obedience. It was more than our big day, it was the Lord’s day. His presence was evident in every moment, from preparation to prayers. Truly the most blessed day of my life. Happy Sunday ✨ Thank you for every beautiful message🙏🏽," she said.

Boity's mother, Modiehi Thulo, commented on her daughter's ex-boyfriend's wedding pic and said:

"Congratulations, son! You deserve all the happiness 😍❤️❤️❤️🎊."

Kwa_mavundla replied to Thulo's message and said:

"Aaaah, this is so beautiful ❤️."

Shaziavee responded to Thulo's message and wrote:

"Maturity that most will never understand👌👌🤍."

Social media users react to Jeftha's wedding

Asiphesona said:

"You looked absolutely stunning, Tegz, all of the very best 🫂🥂."

Adelina.mbinjama reacted:

"Congratulations! Very beautiful bride ❤️."

Ladyj.moc wrote:

"Congratulations to both of you. May God protect and bless your union 🙏."

Marc_lottering said:

"Wow man! Congratulations to both of you. Love Wins 🥰🥰🥰❤️."

Vanya_stoimenova responded:

"You look absolutely gorgeous! 😍."

Frannyforeveryoung said:

"❤️❤️🙌👏🔥Blessings on your union.😍."

Onlyurjoy reacted:

"What’s wrong with Boity Kante 😢. Shame. Congratulations you guys, look stunning."

Its_refilwem replied:

"Congratulations, you looked stunning."

Anwar_mckay responded:

"Gorgeous pics! What a stunning bride you are! Love the dress, live the everything 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽💯🤩🤩🤩 En moenie vir die bruidegom weggooi nie 😜❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

Stone_sa wrote:

"I want a piece of this cake, man."

The_pageant_prince replied:

"Congratulations. 😍❤️😍❤️ Love is Beautiful."

My_name_is_bianca_ said

"I am so, so happy for you and @antonjeftha. ❤️ May the good Lord continue to bless you both as you grow and soar together."

