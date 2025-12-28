Former Kaya FM radio star Unathi Nkayi had social media buzzing on Christmas Day when she shared a photo of her ex-husband

Nkayi celebrated Christmas Day with her ex-husband, their children, close friends, and family

South Africans and fans of Nkayi took to her social media post to react to her photos

SA praises Unathi Nkayi for celebrating Christmas with her ex-husband and kids. Images: Unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Former Metro FM radio personality Unathi Nkayi recently left social media users talking when she spent Christmas with her ex-husband, Thomas Msengana, and their children.

Nkayi, who previously wished her baby daddy a happy Father's Day on social media, shared their Christmas pictures on Instagram.

The former Idols SA judge recently caused a buzz on social media when she praised musician DJ Black Coffee.

The media personality shared photos of her ex-husband and their children on her Instagram account on Christmas Day.

Social media reacts to Nkayi's pictures

Molefepretty reacted:

"You belong together. 😍😍 Don't come for me. I'm singing. Love you Unsta❤️."

Miss_ruth_williams responded:

"❤️❤️❤️You both got to spend Christmas with your kids, this is brilliant, ndifunde nto🙏🏾❤️."

Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla_mafu said:

"Beautiful chomam😍❤️."

Metro FM's radio personality Melzin Bala replied:

"❤️."

Media personality Zizo Tshwete wrote:

"Because love is always the better choice. ❤️ Love you @unathi.co."

Desiree_chauke commented:

"Can I just say this is the only Christmas post to bring a huge smile to my face? 🤶"

Simply_noss said:

"Ahh, man😍❤️."

Sbundoni reacted:

"😍😍😍😍 Yeer! I respect you and Bhut Thomas so much. Not many adults think and act the way you do. May God keep you like this, give you wisdom to always want to heal each other in that way, and kneel with your children. 🙌 You win at this." 💯

Metro FM's Tbotouch said:

"This is so lovely. 🥰."

Former Scandal! actress Madlomo2 said:

"Anibahle!" (You are so beautiful).

Nellymsizzy replied:

"Intombi ayikafuni uvela kwi socials, I'm glad you respect her decision Una❤️❤️❤️."

Nangamdla87 responded:

"I want to say they match, but Unathi is embarrassing. Oh, I grew up loving Unsta and Thomas, but there is no one loving the mature co-parenting so much 😍."

Rapper Stogie_t reacted:

"Beautiful."

Chuleza.m wrote:

"Mmmm, she gave birth to her clan. Your pride is both of you🎊🙌. Oh, people, not even Ankole can delete this. Beautiful Unsta, blessed 2026 to your family 🎊🙌. Let our children be raised in harmony!"

Snetemba_m said:

"😍😍."

Tembela_s replied:

"Please open co-parenting classes. This is beautiful."

Musician Ladydu_sa replied:

"This made me so happy 😍😍😍😍."

Khaya_gee_masilela reacted:

"This is beautiful, Unathi. 😍 Keep it up."

TV personality Unathi Nkayi celebrates Christmas with her ex-husband and kids. Images: Unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi's post-gym picture has fans talking

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Unathi Nkayi's post-gym picture divided Mzansi on X, with fans criticising her for revealing clothing at her age.

The picture showed the radio station owner in the mirror, dressed in gym shorts and a sleeveless vest.

Comments under the post berated the 47-year-old, but more comments gave her some grace.

Source: Briefly News