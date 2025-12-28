Actress Mapaseka Koetle's latest character in How to Ruin Love: The Lobola has been trending since the show returned on Netflix this festive season

Fans of the streaming platform recently raved about the actress and her comedic delivery on her character's storyline

Many other netizens agreed with the fans and flooded the comment section, raving about the Koetle's hit role

Netflix fans celebrate Mapaseka Koetle's role in 'How to Ruin Love'. Images: Pasi_Koetle

Netflix viewers can't get enough of award-winning actress Mapaseka Koetle, who stars in the second season of How to Ruin Love: The Lobola.

Koetle, who plays the character of Katlego in the first and second seasons of the comedy series, is known for her role as Dintle Nyathi in Scandal!

The Scandal! actress shared a teaser of her Netflix role on her Instagram account on 24 December 2025.

"Ha se tuke (let it burn) once and for all😂😂. #howtoruinlovethelobola," she wrote.

Netflix fans react to Koetle's character

Nthabywaby reacted:

"The subtitles are not doing justice to what you are saying 🤣🤣🤣."

How to Ruin Love actor Bohang Moeko said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 You are brilliant, my sister

Zwanndakwinda replied:

"😂 Your character was the star. 👌🏽 The starring of this season👏🏽👏🏽❤️."

Thobela FM radio personality Lethabolejoy wrote:

"You did a stellar job, babe. I enjoyed watching the character. You nailed it. ❤️❤️."

Kgopotso_seth_chawane said:

It's the silent conversation between Beauty and Zoleka for me 😂😂."

Kefilweee.pt2 responded:

"Loved her character so much 🤣."

Sisbongimlotshwa reacted:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 iyo Scelo wabatho hlena, (poor Scelo).😂😂😂😂😂."

Lesegokhoza_official wrote:

"Oh my star girl 😍😍."

Pi_nky7620 said:

Please, Katlego was my favourite, you're a natural😂😂😂❤️. I love it when you speak Sesotho 😍."

Missmorongoa replied:

"I really loved this hle. I also love @pasi_koetle, she's my fave."

Thee_optimisticthabiso responded:

"You annoyed me and made me laugh at the same time.😭🤣🤣What an icon🤍🤍."

Kat_moshobane17 commented:

"You are so funny 😂😂😂."

Former star Mich_mazibuko asked:

"Girl, 'isn’t that your 6th drink in 15 minutes?'🤣😂😭🤣."

Languzazondi said:

"I want to know where you took 'hamore' (the hammer) when Luyolo passed by? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 You annoyed me, you annoyed me hureee (a lot).😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Royal_pearl wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣Yohhh, how I love you.🤣🤣🤣 You nailed this character."

Omphile_troy reacted:

"Tlabunyaaaaa 😹😹tlaaa tlaaa."

K_rathebe replied:

"Comedy gold😂😂. Esale ke keketaha😂😂."

Kealeboga_r said:

"Waitse, (you know) I laughed so hard 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Sihlexnk responded:

"Thando is literally me. 😭😂If it’s not Zulu hai ngiyaxakeka."

Lebo_minge_23 reacted:

"This whole scene was comedic😂😂😂. How you were sitting, standing up, the worst was you stepping on that mini stage😂😂, the jump finished me."

Palemntwana said:

"@pasi_koetle I can bet my life hor* script ne se sacho jwatso," (you wrote the script) 😂😂😂.

