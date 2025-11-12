Netflix South Africa has announced that it will be dropping the second season of the popular series How to Ruin Love: The Lobola

The streaming giant shared the news and the trailer of the upcoming series on social media

Fans of the fan-favourite show flooded the comment section with their reactions this week

SA celebrates the second season of Netflix's 'How To Ruin Love'

Source: Twitter

South Africa's favourite Netflix series, How to Ruin Love, has returned for another season.

The second season, which is led by former Scandal! and Smoke & Mirrors star Sive Mabuya, will launch in December 2025.

Former Generations: The Legacy and My Brother's Keeper actress Zola Nombona has also joined the second season of the series.

The streaming platform confirmed season 2 of How to Ruin Love on its X account on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

"Alilililili! Our love birds are making their way back to the screen in How To Ruin Love: The Lobola. Premiering on 19 December only on Netflix," they wrote.

SA responds to the show's second season

@IamHunadi commented:

"Will Succulant, Desmond, and Rami be there? If not, I'm afraid I'm going to have to skip this one."

@SoftParent wrote:

"This is already stressful! TH!"

@UniBoardX replied:

"Absolutely love these How to Ruin series. They are so much fun and light."

@Nontombiii_M said:

"I need you guys to release more shows like this throughout the year, not just in December."

@teratoba creacted:

"We will watch it in January when we're broke."

@higgsfield_ai replied:

" #nanobanana changed their outfits to traditional Zulu outfits."

@sabby_masabi responded:

"I know it's December when I see How to Ruin happening."

@ziphindile_ wrote:

"I don’t remember this at all - it’s not the Christmas series?"

@uncleauntieee said:

"@NetflixSA, we are still waiting for another season of Miseducation."

@ozababe_anita replied:

"Big thanks to @NetflixSA for keeping the festive vibes alive! We’re ready for nonstop entertainment this holiday season."

@MsMathebe commented:

"This production company makes my December enjoyable.😭😭😭❤️ I cannot wait!"

@Pearl_Mahlati reacted:

"The date is honestly too far."

@10za_zone asked:

"Mr Mbebe, @DumDiesel, are you the father-in-law in this one?"

@_mondlovu wrote:

"Dikgosi tsa Marabastad," (The Kings of Marabastad).

@MissLuu_nje replied:

"Oh, it's definitely gonna be very funny."

@MotaungKelebogile said:

"I guess it’s time to rewatch the Proposal for the millionth time now. Oh, I’m so excited."

@xolileradebe responded:

"I'm so happy, this was so fun to watch the last time."

@kdzmtzr commented:

"It's giving binge-watching to refresh one's memory."

@DumDiesel wrote:

"We are back, we are back, we are back! Get ready! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Inferno!"

@bongieKhotso said:

"The costume on this series bahlali!"

SA celebrates the second season of Netflix's 'How To Ruin Love'

Source: Twitter

Netflix launches first season of 'Bad Influencer'

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Netflix SA announced a brand new series titled Bad Influencer.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news and the trailer of the upcoming series.

Many netizens couldn't contain their excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Source: Briefly News