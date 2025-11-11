South African DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule took part in the hilarious TikTok challenge 'I'm not the birthday girl'

With her girlfriends, Holworthy took on the sound during her recent Nhlamulo ceremony

Mzansi found this humorous, and they reacted to the video she posted, despite her birthday being in June

South African DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule did the hilarious TikTok challenge that has gained traction.

The challenge requires participants to say they are not the birthday girl and reveal who they are. The humour comes from those who go off-script and say something that doesn't make sense.

Lamiez and her friends, including The Funny Chef, who is heavily pregnant and a TV presenter, Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi, as well as other pals, imitated a sound, and it was very amusing.

Lamiez and friends trend

As the star of the show, Lamiez revealed herself to be the birthday girl, despite her birthday being on 12 June. The event was her Nhlamulo, and she was dressed in a traditional Sepedi outfit.

Many social media users laughed at The Funny Chef's execution, while admiring all of Lamiez's friends.

Fhatuwani ✨ reacted:

"The Funny Chef deserves a spot on Madea movies."

Othandwayo noted:

"The funny chef is going through it."

Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware🦿 laughed:

"It just keeps getting worse."

Dee❤️ noted:

"The funny chef is so tired."

Oceans Moeletsi_21❤️🌊🌈 said:

"The funny chef is going through a lot. That baby better pop up soon."

Chubby_De stated:

"This is hilarious, I didn't see the Funny Chef until the comments."

Shai Blessing🇿🇦 laughed:

"I thought the funny chef had delivered. She's tired, shame. Lamiez looks amazing."

Watch the hilarious video:

The celebrity chef recently spoke about her pregnancy journey and the body changes. She went on about how her shoe size changed from a 7 to a 10 overnight.

"I had just gotten out of the shower when I decided to do a 360-degree turn, and to my surprise, my bum was now shaped like a four-sided window! I mean, I used to have a great behind, and now I'm just wondering, what am I seeing? I mean, I'm not in my 40s as yet. Trust me, there's no coming back from this, even squats won't save me. I am a size 7, but yesterday none of my shoes fitted me, so I decided to wear my dad's size 10 boots, and you won't believe it, they fitted me like a glove! Bathong, our problems aren't the same.

"Just when I thought my weight and shoe size were a problem, my nose is another problem; it looks like a thick chunk of meat- a chuck roast! I don't know what to do anymore, I have tried everything, from your bandages, massages and nothing changes, what's left for me to use is pegs, because wow," she ranted.

Lamiez shows off dance moves

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African DJ and TV host Lamiez Holworthy recently showed off her sleek dance moves

The online news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the star dancing on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Lamiez dancing while performing

