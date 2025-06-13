DJ and TV host Lamiez Holworthy celebrated another year around the sun on Thursday, 12 June 2025, with a stunning Instagram post

Her age sparked debate on social media, with some fans questioning whether she looked her age, while others resurfaced domestic violence allegations made against her

Lamiez Holworthy was previously praised for her humility after a video of her warmly interacting with a fan went viral on social media

DJ Lamiez Holworthy celebrated her 33rd birthday. Image: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

DJ and TV host Lamiez Holworthy left social media in disbelief after she revealed her age on her birthday.

Lamiez Holworthy celebrates her 33rd birthday

Lamiez Holworthy, who is in the top 20 richest DJs in South Africa, took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, 12 June 2025 and announced that she’d turned 33 years. The Live AMP host shared pictures of herself rocking an exclusive figure-hugging floor-length red gown made by Pretoria-based designer Orapeleng Modutle. The post was captioned:

“Here’s to 33 more years of nothing but God’s grace “

Entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News reshared one of the pictures on X, celebrating Lamiez Holworthy on her birthday. The post was captioned:

“Happy birthday, Lamiez Holworthy. She's turning 33 today.”

Fans can't believe Lamiez Holworthy's age on her birthday

In the comments, several netizens were stunned that Lamiez Holworthy had just turned 33. Others brought up the domestic violence allegations made against her by controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Jikingqina asked:

“Is this her football age?”

@RichBlackWidow said:

“Happy birthday to you, Mama 🥂”

@Mhlengi78 argued:

“Some people struggle to accept that someone who's achieved success is young or even younger than them.”

@charlene__xo remarked:

“I can't believe we are age mates 😁 She looks gorgeous.”

@tumimashabela said:

“These celebrities are forever young, happy birthday to her 🎂 🥳 🎉”

@ayandanxonga replied:

“Yoh kanti she's a 90s baby, she looks 40 😑 Birthday wishes though.”

@FutureBite remarked:

“I hope she didn't beat him before he said happy birthday😩”

DJ Lamiez Holworthy turned 33. Image: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy praised for her humility

Meanwhile, Lamiez Holworthy became a trending topic on social media after a fan approached her, and she gave him a warm reception.

In the clip shared on X, a fan was hyped Lamiez after she finished her gig, and she seemed unbothered by the incessant screaming.

While fixing her earring, Lamiez Holworthy had a beautiful smile, seemingly taking it all in and then proceeded to take a few pictures with the fan.

Her accommodating behaviour was compared to Scotts Maphuma, who at the time was notorious for dragging his fans whenever they asked for pictures.

Sol Phenduka slammed after gushing over Lamiez Holworthy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi slammed Sol Phenduka after he gushed over Lamiez Holworthy's new look.

Lamiez is known for rocking a short hairdo, and a video of her with long hair left Sol Phenduka fanning out.

Phenduka was reacting to a snippet of Lamiez Holworthy speaking to DJ Fresh during an episode of his WAW What A Week Podcast, where she opened up about the racism she experienced while growing up.

In the comments, several netizens blasted Sol Phenduka for complimenting another man’s wife, while others called him out for commenting about her hair instead of the topical issue she was discussing.

