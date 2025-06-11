Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on Lamiez Holworthy with long hair

Phenduka was reacting to a video of Lamiez Holworthy opening up about the racism she experienced while growing up

Several social media users called out Sol Phenduka for his remarks regarding Lamiez Holworthy's long hair, especially considering that the video was about a deeper conversation

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka caused a buzz online after he commented on renowned DJ and TV host Lamiez Holworthy’s hair.

Sol Phenduka gushes over Lamiez Holworthy's hair

On Tuesday, 10 June 2025, social media user @Mothematiks shared a snippet of Lamiez Holworthy’s interview on DJ Fresh’s WAW What A Week Podcast. In the episode aired on 31 January 2025, Lamiez spoke on several issues, including the racism she suffered while growing up. The post was captioned:

“Lamiez Holworthy opened up to Fresh about the racism she suffered growing up. Strange enough, it’s my first time hearing her speak.”

Sol Phenduka came across the snippet on X and reacted to it. The Diqabang hitmaker fanned out at Lamiez and gushed over how gorgeous she looked with long hair. The post was captioned:

“She looks so different with the long hair.”

Netizens weigh in on Sol Phenduka's compliment

In the comments, several netizens blasted Sol Phenduka for complimenting another man’s spouse. Others were amused that the Kaya 959 host commented about her hair instead of the topical issue she was discussing.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Lebelo_la_ asked:

“You think she went to install it in Turkey Soliolis?”

@dah_afrika advised:

“Don't comment on your peers' wives and girlfriends. It's not the first time you've done this. Now you're inviting unsavoury comments under your post. How do you think her man feels? Keep it to yourself, bro.”

@Skhehlakehla requested:

“Is it possible to invite her to ‘Podcast and Chill’?”

@JapoesDeKok said:

“This is your takeaway from all this, Sol?”

@KingsleyDlamin2 shared:

“Why are people focusing on that instead of the racism she encountered? I maintain that SA racism was far worse than US racism. In the USA, she is black. In SA, she is coloured, black, Indian. Indians and coloureds even denied her. SA created the term coloured who hates to be called black. It's a mess.”

@BlackBlokeSteve disagreed:

“She's not as hot with the weave.👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾”

SbudaV87 asked:

"Do you prefer her with long or short hair?"

