Multi-talented South African broadcaster Sol Phenduka confirmed that he pretends to be poor

Sol Phenduka explained why he pretends to be struggling financially after a social media user took him to task after he shared a picture in an elevator with Kaya 959 co-worker Sizwe Dhlomo

Sol Phenduka previously defended driving a modest vehicle after his Podcast and Chill co-host MacG was spotted cruising in a Mercedes-Benz worth millions

Sol Phenduka admitted that he fakes being poor. Image: solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka has admitted that he pretends to be poor and shared why he does so.

Over the past week, the Diqabang hitmaker has been taking selfies of himself in an elevator. In a caption of one of the pictures, Sol Phenduka complained about the sharp drop in temperatures and offered advice to his followers.

Sol Phenduka shares why he fakes being poor

After he shared his usual selfie in an elevator on Friday 13 June 2025, a follower remarked how he is always alone. In response, the Big Brother Mzansi alum revealed that he was with Kaya 959 breakfast show co-host Sizwe Dhlomo the day before and shared a selfie of them in the elevator.

In the comments, social media user @BenasBanda asked Sol Phenduka if he was still pretending to be poor. The question read:

“Are you still pretending to be struggling Sol?”

It is unclear why the social media user asked such a peculiar question but Sol Phenduka was a good sport and confirmed that he was still faking poverty and revealed why he does so. He suggested that it was the best way for him to avoid trouble although he didn’t specify which kind he was referring to. The response read:

“Yes. Best way to avoid trouble. Does it bother you?”

Netizens poke fun at Sol Phenduka

Meanwhile, other netizens made fun of Sol Phenduka’s ashy hands, while others commented on his relationship with his co-worker Sizwe Dhlomo. Others took jabs at Sol Phenduka’s height.

Here are some of the comments:

@KAY_ADV joked:

“You’re spending too much time with @SizweDhlomo you’re even keeping receipts now 😅”

@Thabo_Tshisi asked:

“Is he short or is it the angle of the shot?”

@Mulinda076 said:

“’Nope, had Sizwe Dhlomo in there yesterday.’ Aye pause man🤦🏾‍♂️ That statement doesn't sound right.”

@CharityNare1 remarked:

“You were in the presence of the Great Dinangwe.”

@Zani_Baccaria asked:

:How short are you bro? 🤔"

@mnm_meya advised:

"Those hands need vaseline its cold."

Sol Phenduka shared his reason why he fakes being poor. Image: solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka defends his car

Sol Phenduka has remained grounded compared to his peers in the entertainement industry.

Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka defended his ride after his Podcast and Chill co-host MacG Mukwevho was spotted driving a R2.5 million Mercedes-Benz convertible.

After MacG was spotted cruising in an expensive ride, social media users wanted to know if Sol Phenduka was also living large.

According fans, Phenduka reportedly drives a less expensive car. Addressing rhe rumours that he drives a cheap car, Phenduka said he was satisfied.

Source: Briefly News