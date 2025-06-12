Presley Chweneyagae's passing continues to weigh heavily on South Africa following his funeral on Saturday, 7 June 2025

A social media user shared a tribute to South African celebrities and other notable individuals who have passed away so far in 2025

Netizens were emotional and appreciative, with some remarking that many well-known personalities have died and it's only June

A social media user pays tribute to Presley Chweneyagae, Don Mlangeni Nawa and Yallunder.

Source: Instagram

As South Africa continues to come to terms with the sudden death of talented actor Presley Chweneyagae, a tribute to the celebrities and other famous individuals who have passed away since the start of 2025 left Mzansi in its feels.

Netizen pays tribute to Presley Chweneyagae and others

Presley Chweneyagae was laid to rest on Saturday, 7 June 2025. While he may be gone, fans, like famous painter Rasta, continue to celebrate his legacy.

On Thursday, 12 June 2025, social media user @_Hybreed_ shared a touching tribute to the celebrities and famous personalities that have passed on since the beginning of 2025. The post was captioned:

“Rest Easy, Kings and Queens 🕊”

The image had actors Presley Chweneyagae and his on-screen father Don Mlangeni Nawa, veteran musicians Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo, budding songstress Yallunder, passionate Kaizer Chiefs fan Nkosinathi ‘Gubevu ZN” Kufa who passed away in a car accident in March, a woman whom many mistook for Pearl Thusi, Wits graduate Olorato Mongela who was brutally murdered, among others.

See the touching tribute below:

Netizens weigh in on touching tribute to fallen stars

The tribute moved netizens, who expressed their deepest sorrows in the comments section. While others applauded the social media user for celebrating the legacies of the departed, others remarked how they were still reeling from the sudden passing of Presley Chweneyagae and others.

Here are some of the comments:

@STheposterboy shared:

“Cobrizi forming part of that list just doesn’t make sense to me 💔🕊️🕊️🕊️”

@U_Siphoz said:

“It's been a long year. Thank you for keeping the memories of the departed alive @_Hybreed_. You are really a humble being.”

@Nana_Liphoko highlighted:

“And it's only June, guys🥺🥺”

@B_Kind98 said:

“Bottom right still hurts okar we knew each other kanti nix ☹️”

@katlego_kotu said:

“Wa le eazy 💔💔💔 still can't believe 😔”

Presley Chweneyagae mended relationship with his son

Meanwhile, Presley Chweneyagae reportedly made amends with his son before he passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025.

Presley Chweneyagae had fixed his relationship with his estranged son.

Source: Instagram

According to media reports, Presley Chweneyagae maintained a strong relationship with his son, Siyabulela Somfula, before he passed away.

Sources close to the Chweneyagae family reportedly confirmed that the late actor shared a positive and supportive relationship with his eldest son, who was present at his funeral services.

Presley Chweneyagae’s coffin gets stuck during his burial

Briefly News reported that Mzansi was left in shock after Presley Chweneyagae's coffin stuck as it was being lowered into the ground.

Newzroom Afrika shared a clip of Chweneyagae's coffin struggling to descend on Saturday, 7 June.

The incident had netizens theorising that the actor didn't want to die and his coffin was stuck because he didn't want to rest.

