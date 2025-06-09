Two emotional memorial services were held in honour of Presley Chweneyagae and attended by top figures in the film industry

A fan who attended one of the memorial services noted that many actors who attended seemed to be struggling

Several netizens echoed the same sentiment and highlighted that the film industry is exploitative

Presley Chweneyagae's memorial highlighted actors' struggles.

As South Africa continues to reel from the sudden passing of talented actor Presley Chweneyagae, a social media user has sparked a heated discussion about the plight of actors and actresses in the country.

Presley Chweneyagae’s memorial sparks concern over actors’ plight

Chweneyagae was honoured in two emotive memorials, attended by his loved ones and the who’s who in the film industry. It wasn’t the eyebrow-raising speeches by actors such as Walter Masemola that caught the attention of one social media user.

Social media user @siyasinivasan took to X on Friday, 6 June 2025, a day after Presley Chweneyagae’s second memorial service at the State Theatre in Pretoria. The social media user remarked that Chweneyagae’s industry peers appeared to be struggling financially. They concluded the post by joking about the actors’ height. The post read:

“I was at Cobra's memorial service ko State Theatre. Actors have it hard bathong they look like they are really struggling. I don’t know what I was expecting, but what I saw is heartbreaking💔. There has to be an Arts & Culture artists' grant or something. Oh, and they are all so short😭”

Netizens weigh in on actors' plight after memorial

In the comments, netizens agreed with the social media users and suggested ways in which actors and actresses can secure their financial future, while others shared their experience in the film industry.

@Ndlolothi_ agreed:

“Facts! Nobody talks about the role they play in society today, in some ways bridging the gap between rich and poor and fighting mental issues. We all watch the same shows, be it on TV or streaming platforms. SA Guild of Actors needs to do more for our actors, most of whom are really good and do not deserve ill-treatment. Someone like the late Ntate Mokoena, Don Mlangeni Nawa, who I thought would be living in one of the biggest houses in JHB, did not.”

@MathaboSheila recounted:

“I don’t blame Thuli P for being a DJ bruh that thing is a lie, I went to one as a background actor, we were there the whole day and we got paid R200 that moment I had a script of saying “sure boi you did a great job there” it made me question what I wanna be in life!”

@TazzBash suggested:

“A grant won't help. There needs to be changes in regulations that will secure them. They need royalties, the monopoly multichoice has on television is slowing down growth in the industry, and they need to get paid more by production companies/television networks.”

@Lebza80s said:

“Yoh! I thought I was the only one. I witnessed one putting together some change just to get a drink. It's really sad😢”

@KnightArie9947 highlighted:

“Every death in the industry reminds me that the entertainment industry should be a side hustle.”

Presley Chweneyagae's memorial sparked concern over actors' plight.

Nandi Nyembe says there's no money in acting

Meanwhile, the social media users’ sentiments echo a previous statement by veteran actress Nandi Nyembe about the acting industry.

Briefly News reported that Nandi Nyembe suggested that actors and actresses are poorly paid.

She shared this sentiment after making headlines by revealing that she has fallen on hard times.

In a snippet shared on social media, Nandi Nyembe shared that there is no money in acting while responding to queries about why she didn’t have medical aid.

