Nandi Nyembe suggested that actors and actresses don't get paid much in the entertainment industry

The actress who made headlines after revealing she'd hit hard times, said this in a snippet that has since gone viral on social media

Her claims left netizens stunned, with some disputing her while others agreed and highlighted that only seasoned actors and actresses get paid well

Nandi Nyembe sparked a heated debate after suggesting there's no money in the acting industry. Image: nandinyembe

Source: Instagram

Veteran South African actress Nandi Nyembe has set tongues wagging after boldly claiming that there’s no money in the acting industry. The actress recently hogged headlines after she disclosed that she was in a bad financial state.

Nandi Nyembe claims there's no money in acting

South Africans were stunned that an actress of Nandi Nyembe’s stature had fallen on hard times. While some stepped up, some questioned where the money from the films she starred in had gone. In a snippet shared by entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News, the actress revealed that she has no money. The post was captioned:

“Veteran actress Mama Nandi Nyembe says there is no money in acting.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the snippet, Nandi Nyembe tells the interviewer that she has no money. She also responded to suggestions that she should get medical aid.

“I don’t get paid. There’s no money. You hear a person asking, ‘Why don’t you have medical aid?’ How will I pay for it?” she asked.

In an interview with Masingita Masunga of the Above Normal Foundation, Nandi Nyembe had disclosed that she had R88,000 saved up, but she spent the money on her son's medical bills.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Nandi Nyembe's claim

In the comments, netizens reacted with mixed opinions. Some disputed her claims that there’s no money in the acting industry while others agreed with Nyembe’s sentiments. Others suggested ways that actors and actresses can avoid being in Nyembe’s situation.

Here are some of the reactions:

@nicksta_napo argued:

“There is money, maybe not a consistent flow, but they are getting paid well for what they do anyways.”

@yangamessi claimed:

“Only the top spiral is making money, the rest are getting peanuts 🥜”

@MasonDoLindor suggested:

“Actors and Actresses need a union that will help them save money while they're still actively acting so that when they're retired or no longer acting, they can get something. This is heartbreaking 💔.”

@Dumza6 said:

“We need transparency on how entertainers are paid. It’s not because we are nosey, but I think this will allow guys to make good choices. In the US, we get to see how much these guys are making. Does SA have agents? In fact, I see Jack’s concerns here.”

@peacenationone said:

The acting industry is not regulated. Actors don’t get paid royalties. Politicians invite actors to rallies and functions because they pull crowds. They see value in that but not enough to sign a document that will regulate the industry. That’s why we see these stories every 3 months.”

Nandi Nyembe sparked a heated debate after claiming there's no money in acting. Image: nandinyembe

Source: Instagram

Phila Madlingozi pledges to assist

In a related development, Briefly News reported that actor and singer Phila Madlingozi divided South Africans after pledging to assist Nandi Nyembe.

The former Gqeberha: The Empire actor took to his Instagram account on Thursday, 3 April and offered all his earnings from his next acting gig to Nyembe. Phila offered to take any acting job to fulfill his pledge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News