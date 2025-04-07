Actress Sana Mchunu provided an update on Nandi Nyembe’s progress after spending time with the veteran South African star

Nyembe has reportedly fallen on hard times financially and has been assisted by Mchunu and fellow South African celebrities

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Mchunu, saying they were amazed by the progress Nyembe has made

Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe is on the road to recovery after being assisted by fellow television star Sana Mchunu.

The former Gomora star has been spending time with Nyembe, who is reportedly struggling financially while dealing with health issues.

Mchunu recently appealed to the South African public to ask for donations to help Nyembe, and her latest updates show that many have answered the call.

Sana Mchunu provides updates on Nandi Nyembe’s health issues

Watch Nyembe's progress in the video below:

Nyembe is well-loved among local fans after iconic roles in Soul City, Yizo Yizo, and Rhythm City, while she recently broke hearts after saying she is struggling to make ends meet.

Mchunu has headed up a long list of people willing to help the veteran actress, including National Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Actor Phila Madlingozi joined the list, offering to donate the entire salary from his next acting job to Nyembe.

Watch Nyembe recieve food donations in the video below:

Mchunu is spending time with Nyembe

Nyembe’s recovery from her health issues has pleased fans across Mzansi, as they all hold fond memories of her roles on local television.

The veteran actress is not only a fan favorite but also serves as a mentor for rising acting talent in South Africa.

Fans hope the veteran actress can fully recover from her health issues and find a solution to her financial struggles.

Fans admire Mchunu

Local netizens praised Mchunu on social media, saying they were proud of the actress and thanked her for helping Nyembe through a difficult period.

Nono0170m is proud of Mchunu:

“May God bless you for taking care of her.”

Lebsmothibe is impressed:

“Sana, you are LOVE personified.”

Khosanhlamulo87 is happy:

“May God bless you.”

Malebo.mahlangu26 blessed Mchunu:

“Sana, God bless you more.”

Mateshflourist said Mchunu is doing the right thing:

“Love and support is what she needed, look at the progress she made within three days of love. Keep it up, mam Sana.”

Noni.selflove thanks Mchunu:

“Ohhh enkosi sisi for this.”

Pres_mwelase is a fan:

“My two faves.”

Warrior_queen_bayside praised Mchunu:

“Sana, you are a queen and you deserve your crown. Mam Nandi is beautiful!”

Jones.hydro admires the relationship:

“A true friend.”

Cphe_k has respect for Mchunu:

“You are one of a kind!”

Gayton McKenzie makes R20 000 donation to Nandi Nyembe

As reported by Briefly News, National Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has reportedly sent R20 000 to veteran actress Nandi Nyembe.

McKenzie showed his support to the veteran actress after she fell on hard times financially and offered to assist by donating from his pocket.

