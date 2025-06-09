A young man gave viewers a glimpse of his amazing artwork of the late South African actor Presley Oageng Chweneyagae

The renowned Tsotsi actor died of natural causes after sudden respiratory complications, and despite his success, his journey was faced with many controversies

Fans across the world flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the guy's artwork

A man in South Africa caught the attention of many people in Mzansi after unveiling a heartfelt pencil sketch of the late South African actor Presley Oageng Chweneyagae.

Man shows sketch art of Presley

The late actor was best known for his unforgettable performances in Tsotsi and The River. He passed away on 27 May 2025 at the age of 40, following complications related to breathing.

The artist, who goes by the social media handle ART IN MARTIN SEFAKO on Facebook, shared a time-lapse video of his drawing process. The clip showcased how he meticulously shaded the actor’s face, focusing on Presley’s expressive eyes and more. Supporters praised the tribute as "touching," strikingly accurate, and a fitting homage to a beloved figure.

Emotional commenters said the artwork evoked memories of the actor’s powerful performances, particularly his breakout role in Tsotsi, the 2005 film that won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

The online community quickly buzzed with reaction, with one person saying the following in the comments:

"What a great tribute, if talent was a person, it would definitely be you. Rest easy wa le easy."

While another commented on the timing, noting how the sketch surfaced shortly after Chweneyagae’s funeral, offering a visual outlet for collective grief. The renowned actor was laid to rest at the Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria.

Presley's life was one of resilience and artistry. Born in Mafikeng on 19 October 1984 and named after music icon Elvis Presley, he rose through stage and screen roles to international acclaim. Despite his success, he also faced challenges his foundation and community work were mired in controversy, including a 2023 National Lotteries Commission investigation, according to YFM.

For many, this tribute sketch is more than just art—it’s a testament to Chweneyagae’s legacy. It sparked renewed interest in his body of work.

Watch the video of the late South African actor's sketch art below:

SA reacts to artist tribute to Presley Chweneyagae

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the man's amazing artwork of the late South African actor, saying:

Onalenna Orapeleng said:

"I'm so emotional that's a great picture."

Siziwe Sylvia added:

"Well done my brother this is him a South African hero."

Art by Charlee D wrote:

"Amazing work."

Sphenge Mgwezani simply gushed over the man's work, saying:

"Beautiful."

Nancy Mathibedi shared:

"Great job on this tribute!"

Thuli Nkosi commented:

"That is amazing bro."

