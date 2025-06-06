Actor Thabiso Ramotshela couldn't hold back his tears at award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae's memorial

Ramotshela who played the role of Presley Chweneyagae's on-screen son says he's hurt by the actor's death

South Africans took to social media this week to comfort The River star and remember Cobra Mokoena

Youngins star Thabiso Ramotshela, who starred alongside Lunga Mofokeng on The River teared up at Presley Chweneyagae's memorial service.

Ramotshela, who played Morena on the award-winning telenovela shared that he misses his on-screen dad, Presley Chweneyagae.

“Man, I miss him so much. I remember the first time I got the call... It hurts so much,” he said.

The fan-favourite actor also recently bid farewell to Chweneyagae on his social media account.

Ramotshela shared a video of his on-screen dad on his TikTok account on Tuesday, 27 May, and captioned the clip: "I don’t even know where to start. Goodbye pops. I love you and will see you soon. R.I.P #cobrizi #presleychweneyagae."

Actress Matshepo Sekgopi who portrayed Ramotshela's aunt, Dimpho Mokoena on The River also paid tribute to Chweneyagae at his memorial service on Thursday.

"I am blessed to have worked with him. He knew his people and I think destiny found him. I am blessed to have been welcomed by him as a sister, and I want to thank him," said the actress.

Entertainment channel Mdnnews shared a video of Ramotshela's tribute at the memorial service on their X account on Thursday, 5 June.

South Africans comfort Ramotshela

jhsbdj@HogoLetl said:

"He lost a mentor."

@geezylady replied:

"The way I thought of his on-screen son, Morena, (Thabiso Ramotshela), and imagined how he has immensely affected him, mentored him and prepared him for bigger roles. Was looking at his character from Youngins, and was like Presley is part of this."

@Mzansipresser wrote:

"It feels like a dream that PC is gone."

@WizzyCar said:

"Even though know him from our screens we miss him too."

Funeral service of Chweneyagae

The State Theatre has confirmed on social media that the beloved actor Presley Chweneyagae will be buried on Saturday, 7 June. Chweneyagae's funeral service will be held at Akasia Community Hall from 8:00 and the star will be buried at the Zandfontein Cemetery.

The Tsotsi's star's first memorial service was held this week in Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng in the North West province on Tuesday, 3. Chweneyagae's second memorial service was held on Thursday, 5 June at the State Theatre in Pretoria in Gauteng province.

