Popular actor Lunga Mofokeng recently paid tribute to Safta-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae

Mofokeng portrayed the character of Lindiwe Dikana's son, Andile Dikana in the hit telenovela, The River

Industry colleagues and fans of the talented actor took to his Instagram post this week to comfort him

Andile Dikana mourns Cobra Mokoena. Images: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Actor Lunga Mofokeng, who starred opposite Zenzo Ngqobe on The River has bid farewell to late actor Presley Chweneyagae.

Mofokeng has joined Warren Masemola, who also honoured Chweneyagae for his performance as Cobra Mokoena on the show.

Mofokeng recently paid tribute to the award-winning actor on his Instagram account and shared a photo of Chweneyagae.

"I’m numb. Rest easy big bro. I love you," said the actor.

South Africans react to the actor's post

jeennette_mankhaii replied:

"Who's going to teach us English?"

lillian_memo_mitei wrote:

"I am Kenyan, and I watched The River and loved Cobra a lot...God rest his soul, so sad."

mr.okafor_ said:

"What? Thuso? What happened? I loved his acting! You guys worked like magic. Oh no! Sending my love from Nigeria."

Millscometeachstudio replied:

"That part when he would say massive."

Mercybuffel said:

"This one hit home. Rest in peace Cobrizi wa le eazy."

Farlane83 wrote:

"No way. This hits hard. Not cobrizi. Rest easy Cobrizi. You'll be missed, bro."

KgothatsoMotshabi wrote:

"I'm not gonna lie, I'm really hurt. The guy basically made my childhood and I'm feeling sentimental."

Former Rhythm City star ZolaHashatsi responded:

"Askies my dawg."

Wandejoen said:

"No one will ever come close. Rest in peace Cobra."

Mad2605 wrote:

"He likes our country. Botswana. He can give an example about Botswana. Are (he said) Batswana ba bitsa (they call) a bridge flyover."

ZodwaTollie said:

"What a loss. We are gonna miss your English. Our young icon and legend Go well Mr Massive."

Innocentia255 replied:

"No, we need to mourn as a country."

Thandeka188 wrote:

"I still can't believe it."

Funeral service of Chweneyagae

The State Theatre has confirmed on social media that the beloved actor Presley Chweneyagae will be buried on Saturday, 7 June.

Chweneyagae's funeral service will be held at Akasia Community Hall from 8:00 and the star will be buried at the Zandfontein Cemetery.

The Tsotsi's star's first memorial service was held this week in Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng in the North West province on Tuesday, 3.

Chweneyagae's second memorial service was held on Thursday, 5 June at the State Theatre in Pretoria in Gauteng province.

Lunga Mofokeng mourns 'The River' co-star. Images: Lungaluchy

Source: Instagram

Terry Pheto’s emotional tribute to Presley Chweneyagae at memorial service: “He made history”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that former Tsotsi star Terry Pheto bid farewell to her late co-star Presley Chweneyagae at his memorial service at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

The award-winning actress revealed at the ceremony that she was honoured to have worked with The River star.

South Africans took to social media on Thursday, 5 June to pay tribute to the late actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News