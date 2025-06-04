Talented actress and influencer Asavela Mqokiyana has landed a role in SABC1's soapie Uzalo

The former Abomama and Isibaya will make her debut on Thursday, 5 June as Nurse Sizakele on the show

Mqokiyana's industry friends and viewers of the show took to Uzalo's social media account to welcome the star

Fan-favourite actress Asavela Mqokiyana has returned to the small screen after exiting Mzansi Magic's telenovela Isibaya.

The former Abomama actress who made headlines when she announced her divorce in 2024 has joined Uzalo as Nurse Sizakele.

The SABC1 soapie introduced the actress on its Instagram page to its viewers on Wednesday, 4 June.

"Awww kodwa weNesi. Introducing Sizakele @asavela__m. TX tomorrow night at 8:30pm," wrote the show.

Uzalo fans welcome actress to the show

sjflondy_mazwide_eventdesigner said:

"What a beautiful nurse."

ustnokkie replied:

"Finally, she’s back on our screens."

mpmelelo responded:

"Excellent news. You can't leave a palace and go to the farm."

vassywhite said:

"Now we are watching Uzalo every day."

vhonolo wrote:

"I will definitely start watching it because of you, my love."

thembekamangcotywa said:

"I can't wait to watch you. I last saw you on Morning Live. You looked dazzling."

asanele__mvandaba replied:

"Back like umqolo."

londy_mazwide_eventdesigner responded:

The actress' former Isibaya co-star Pallancedladla congratulated her in the comment section:

"Yeay!"

Former Isibaya and House of Zwide actress Lerato Mvelase also congratulated the actress for landing a new role in Uzalo.

Former Generations: The Legacy and Isidingo actress Khabonina Qubeka replied:

"O yebooo."

Actress' background and previous TV roles

The actress Asavela Mqokiyana, who attended AFDA before dropping out hails from Umzimkhulu in Durban.

TVSA reveals that Mqokiyana first auditioned for a role in Isithembiso, before landing a role in Isibaya.

The star made her on-screen debut as Ntwenhle on the Mzansi Magic telenovela on 26 February 2018 until 2021.

Mqokiyana also secured a role as Amogelang in 1Magic's drama series Abomama on 3 July 2021.

Mqokiyana has also starred in the second season of e.tv's cancelled medical drama Durban Gen as Amahle.

The actress revealed in an interview with Zimoja in February that she was ready to work as an actress again after exiting Isibaya.

The star also revealed that she would definitely get married again after her divorce. She added that she now has someone she trusts who can take care of her daughter., while she works.

VIDEO: Asavela Mqokiyana says Don Mlangeni Nawa was there for her last year during a difficult period

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Asavela Mqokiyana paid tribute to former Isidingo actor Don Mlangeni Nawa at his memorial service.

The former Isibaya and Abomama actress hinted in her speech that Mlangeni Nawa was there for her during her divorce in 2024.

South Africans, Mlangeni Nawa's family, and industry colleagues also bid farewell to the award-winning thespian on Thursday, 24 April 2025.

