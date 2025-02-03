Actress Asavela Mngqithi has revealed that she's returning to the small screen after exiting Isibaya

Mngqithi also shares that she'd get married again after divorcing businessman Vuyisa Mqokiyana

The actress recently had social media buzzing when she shared her weight loss photos on her Instagram account

Former 'Isibaya' actress Asavela Mngqithi. Images: Asavela_M

Source: Instagram

Talented actress Asavela Mngqithi, who recently had social media buzzing with her weight loss photos has opened up about her divorce.

The businesswoman, who made headlines when she hinted at divorce by sharing photos of herself outside of court also reveals that she's returning to the small screen.

Mngqithi reveals in an interview with Zimoja that she's ready to work as an actress again and has someone she trusts who can take care of her daughter.

The talented star also reveals that she'd get married again and she gets along with her baby daddy, despite what people say about their relationship.

The former Abomama actress is the daughter of former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Manqoba Mngqithi.

South Africans previously responded to her divorce on social media.

Former 'Isibaya' actress Asavela Mngqith plans to return to TV. Images: Asavela_M

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to her divorce

@nonhlah84 responded:

"Big up to her. I am still gathering the strength to do what she did. Aakukho lula" (It's not easy).

@Phinda05090114 replied:

"Eggzekli, that’s why you should never change yourself for them. Bend over backwards because any chance they get, they’ll embarrass you."

@PaleBee3 replied:

"This shows that changing for umfana (boy) means nothing they will still do whatever the hell they want."

MrsNtanyana replied:

"Ladies and gentlemen the cause of this heat wave."

@NanahShaka39567 responded:

"Men really are confused people. How can you divorce such a gorgeous woman? She has everything a man would want even her body is bodying. She was good with in-laws in the village and good with him in the city. She is making her own money, very talented. She gave him a baby. Kante kufunekani" (what do you guys want)?

Asavela donates money

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that actress Asavela Mngqithi donated money to her former Isibaya co-star, Gcina Mkhize.

The South African actress made a R2000 donation to a fellow actress after her viral video on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News